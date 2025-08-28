IShowSpeed visits Tom Brady's house on first day of IRL United States tour

YouTuber Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; visited American football star Tom Brady's house right after finishing the introduction for his IRL tour of the United States. This tour, starting on August 28, 2025, will go non-stop for 35 days with IShowSpeed streaming twenty-four hours daily.In a clip taken from the first ten minutes of his broadcast, Speed could be seen on a boat, wearing what appeared to be an old US Navy uniform. After coming closer to the pier, the streamer spotted Tom Brady, with the latter exclaiming:&quot;What are you doing here? What are you doing here? What are you dressed like? What kind of costume is that?... You're in Miami. You think you wouldn't see me? You're at my house.&quot;In response, IShowSpeed asked:&quot;I'm at your house? I'm at your house right now? My fault. My fault, Tom Brady... Hold up, wait... can I come in then?&quot;Brady then ecstatically replied:&quot;Of course you can!&quot;IShowSpeed gets a gift from Tom Brady after YouTuber visits latter's houseThis is not the first time IShowSpeed and Tom Brady have met each other, as the pair became acquainted through their repeated meetings, such as the UEFA Champions League Final in June 2025 and the Fanatics Fest held later that same month.After meeting with Tom Brady on the first day of his United States tour, the former athlete led Speed inside his house, showing his pool as well as his gym on the way. While inside Brady's home gym, the 20-year-old streamer then randomly decided to barbell bench press 225 lbs (approximately 102 kg) and managed to get a clean rep out without any warm-up.Tom Brady was also seen trying to introduce Speed to his dog, who seemed to avoid the streamer despite his attempts to befriend it. Eventually, Brady decided to give IShowSpeed a special gift. Knowing the YouTuber's liking for Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady gave him a signed Cristiano Ronaldo rookie card, with the interaction being uploaded as a clip on X.To those unaware, a rookie card is a trading card that features an athlete for the first time, following their participation in the highest level of competition within their sport. Typically, it is the first officially licensed trading card of a player. Reacting to this, Speed said:&quot;Wait, I don't even have this one! Damn, this was like, rare! This is 2002, right? This is a 2002 one! Chat, this might be dumb rare!&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; has recently been going up against H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein following the latter's coverage of the allegations against him of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a minor.