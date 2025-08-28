Ethan Klein vs Destiny controversy explained

On August 28, 2025, streamers and political commentators Ethan Klein and Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; Bonnell were engaged in a public back-and-forth across X and Instagram. The feud featured multiple Instagram Stories from Klein and a series of X posts from Bonnell. The drama ignited after the latter was recently allegedly exposed to have been exchanging sexually explicit messages with a minor.On August 27, 2025, Ethan Klein released a 36-minute video titled &quot;Doubling Down On Destiny - He Did It,&quot; where he discussed the recent allegations against Bonnell and the latter's history of controversial interactions with minors.Klein did not hold back against Destiny, and at around the six-minute mark in the video, he pointed out that these interactions speak for Bonnell's character:&quot;This dude has made it his personal crusade to normalize f**king children. Like, how many times are you going to go on the record protecting it? He goes, '17 is cool. 15 is cool. 14 is not p*dophilia, guys.' Is 13 p*dophilia? Is 12? Where does it stop?&quot;Soon after, Bonnell responded to the allegations, defending himself while providing context for each historic event that was brought up during Klein's video. Additionally, he flipped the script and showcased instances of controversial incidents from Klein's online career as well.Overall, towards the end of his reaction, Destiny offered rebuttals to Klein, saying:&quot;Okay, one, I do not have any of the material that these guys think I sent on my computer... Number two... I didn't send any of this. There was no child stuff like that ever... Number three. If you want to interpret my messages in the worst way possible... and that's going to be the basis for some FBI call. Listen, I don't give a f**k if you think that it's illegal and you've called the FBI, I don't even care...&quot;Ethan Klein and Destiny go back and forth on X and InstagramFollowing the on-stream drama, the two took their differences to other parts of social media, namely Instagram and X. In an Instagram Story, Ethan Klein posted an image of Destiny with red-colored child sex offender pins covering his head, with a caption sarcastically claiming that he'd be terrified to settle their problems in a debate:&quot;It's true... I am terrified to debate Destiny. My hands are trembling as I type this. Destiny, if you watch my latest video 'Doubling Down On Destiny' live on your stream, then you can come on my show and explain everything I got wrong. This is the same stipulation I gave Hasan.&quot;For context, in May 2025, Twitch's Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker and Klein went on a live debate, which led to multiple controversies.Coming back to the topic at hand, another Instagram Story by Klein featured the same image with the caption:&quot;I sleep peacefully at night knowing I don't need to worry about the police finding child p*rnography on my computer.&quot;The H3H3 founder referenced the recent pedophile allegations and displayed alleged screenshots, including messages between Bonnell and YouTuber WillyMac, who &quot;reported Destiny to the police&quot; after the allegations came out.An excerpt from Klein's latest Instagram story (Image via @h3h3productions/Instagram)The alleged screenshots included exchanges where Bonnell confirmed that he still possesses explicit content of the then-underage girl he was accused of having inappropriate conversations with:&quot;(If you are sending me this, I'm guessing you still have that video?,' asked WillyMac) uhhh depends on why you're asking, but yes, I created a copy of all of our messages and everything when that court case started ('Bruh, there's been allegations since at least my last vid that she was underaged, and you still have potential CP of her').&quot;Destiny responds to Ethan KleinIn response, Bonnell did some digging and found &quot;old Reddit accounts&quot; which reportedly featured contentious posts aimed at children:&quot;Apparently Ethan is still IG storying about me. His and Hila's old Reddit accounts were just found, literally posting vids from their h3h3 channel when they had less than 1,000 subs. Why is he so obsessed with making p*dophile jokes and talking about being a p*dophile? Is it seriously all just projection?&quot;The barrage continued as Destiny involved Klein's father:&quot;Ohhhhh f**k, I see it runs in the family, too, oh god I'm so sorry. Bro's DAD (the one who married/f**ked the 16 year old and birthed Ethan, the guy who makes so many p*do jokes he has a Reddit account dedicated to them) out here literally liking thirst-traps of his daughter-in-law.&quot;Regarding the child sex offender pins, Bonnell said:&quot;Each of those p*do symbols represents a different Klein account I've tweeted about in the past 5 hours.&quot;Following this barrage from Bonnell, Ethan Klein attempted to clear his case, mentioning that the old Reddit accounts were used to make &quot;edgy attempts at being funny.&quot; He closed out his defense by offering a reminder to the internet:&quot;Remeber folks, joking about p*dophilia is not the same as having it on your computer.&quot;In other news, Ethan Klein recently alleged that an associate of HasanAbi had expressed a desire for his execution.