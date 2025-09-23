"I didn't think we would get here": Adin Ross addresses community after going live on Twitch for the first time in over two years

Popular streamer Adin Ross has gone live on his Twitch channel for the first time in more than two years. On September 22, 2025, the content creator hosted a Kick livestream to announce his departure from the gambling platform Stake and sign with its competitor, Rainbet.After experiencing technical difficulties while broadcasting on Kick, Adin Ross took to his official Twitch channel and addressed the online community, saying:&quot;Okay. Okay. This s**t is surreal. This is f**king crazy. Hey, I didn't think we would get here. I ain't going to lie, look, I'mma just be... am I lagging? Am I lagging? Oh... am I lagging right now? Okay. All you just listen, it's a very quick stream, so bulls**t happened to me on the other side of things, I need to go and figure that the f**k out. Okay? This is wrong. I mean, you guys have seen it, as soon as I say I'm coming to Twitch, s**t's working. Come on! Now, guys, I'mma just be real with you guys... wait, audio? What's wrong with the audio? What's wrong? Please tell me right now. Oh, my god, there's so many people in my chat that I haven't seen in years. What the f**k! I'm good? Okay.&quot;Adin Ross also stated that if he decides to return to Twitch full-time, he will not run advertisements on his streams:&quot;All you guys gifting subs, I'm not running any ads, and even if I ever were to come back to Twitch full, no ads. I'm not running ads. Okay? Guys, look, I want to be real, like, this could be a very, very short stream. Okay? I'm just letting you know right now, like, I will be, for sure, doing Twitch at some point, and I want to let you guys know. I'm going to have an actual comeback stream because I need to. This is just me out of anger because I couldn't stream on Kick because Kick broke. Okay?&quot;&quot;OMG OMG DADDYS HOME&quot; - Drake reportedly welcomes Adin Ross to TwitchOn September 22, 2025, X user @FearedBuck shared a screenshot of a message sent to Adin Ross' chat room by Twitch user icemanthebig6er, an account that allegedly belongs to Drake.The Grammy Award-winning musician reportedly welcomed Ross to Twitch, gifted him over 2,000 subscribers, and wrote:&quot;OMG OMG DADDYS HOME&quot;Adin Ross made headlines on September 13, 2025, when he insinuated that he won't livestream from the White House after getting invited because he &quot;just didn't want to be in that politics.&quot;