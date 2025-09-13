"I just don't want to be in that politics s**t": Adin Ross insinuates he won't livestream from White House after getting invited

Kick streamer Adin Ross has insinuated that he won't be livestreaming from the White House after getting invited because he does not want to be involved in &quot;politics.&quot; On September 12, 2025, a 38-second video from his recent Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X. In it, the Florida native answered a viewer's question about whether he planned to host any special broadcasts.In response, Adin Ross stated he had been invited to the White House. While claiming that he wanted to &quot;be real&quot; with his community, the 24-year-old said he would &quot;wait,&quot; suggesting that he will not livestream from the White House:&quot;'Any big streams coming up?' Honestly, yeah, bro. There actually is one. Well, I mean, I'll just be real with you guys. Like, I got invited within the next couple of weeks to go to the White House and stream. But, like, bro, I don't f**king know, bro. Honestly, I'll be real with you guys. I actually don't know if I want to... I just don't want to be in that politics s**t at all, bro. Just being real. But like, it's such an honor to go to the White House. You know what I mean? Bro, f**k, bro! I'mma wait. Chat, I'mma wait. You know what I mean? Just for right now.&quot;Fans on X had a lot to say about Adin Ross' claims.&quot;Completely understandable from adin’s pov based on what’s happening recently&quot; X user @Noggybtw posted.&quot;That’s like saying anyone who goes to see Trump or the White House is involved in running for a future office position. It’s just a stream. The White House is one of the most secure locations on earth. @AR15thed3mon&quot; X user @OnYoAss007 remarked.&quot;Folded just like that 😭&quot; X user @brokenbe4m wrote.&quot;It scares the f**k out of me&quot; - Adin Ross says Charlie Kirk's death by shooting has affected his mental well-beingAnother video from Adin Ross' recent Kick stream was posted on X, in which he discussed how Charlie Kirk's death by shooting had affected his mental well-being. Claiming that the situation had &quot;really f**ked him out,&quot; the streamer said:&quot;Guys, I've been so f**ked up mentally over this Charlie Kirk s**t, bro. I ain't going to lie to y'all, I'm just going to be real with you guys, bro. Now there's no, like, trolly a** kids here, bruh, it's really f**king me out, bro. I ain't going to lie to y'all, bro. It's been actually f**king me up, bro. Mentally, bro. It's because, like, y'all have been following me for such a long time, like, you guys see, like, what people say about me. You know what I'm saying? I get it, I'm not heavy on politics, but bro, it scares the f**k out of me, bro.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie &quot;Moistcr1tikal&quot; has shared his thoughts on Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, expressing his belief that the latter &quot;seems like he's more left-leaning than right.&quot;