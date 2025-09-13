"It seems like he's more left-leaning than right": MoistCr1TiKaL comments on Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson

Popular streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has commented on Tyler Robinson, the individual suspected of shooting Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. On September 12, 2025, MoistCr1TiKaL took to his official YouTube channel, penguinz0, to upload a video titled They Caught the Suspected Shooter.

At one point, the Moist Esports founder expressed his belief that Tyler Robinson was "more left-leaning than right." He elaborated:

"To me, it seems like he's more left-leaning than right. But nothing is 100%, and there is so much information it's hard to know for sure. A lot of people are saying, since he grew up in a Republican household, and there's so many photos of him at a young age around guns, he must be Republican. But that's not always the case. Kids don't always grow up to be just carbon copies, clones of their parents and their beliefs. Like, yes, they're more inclined to follow those beliefs, but it's not always how it works out."

Furthermore, MoistCr1TiKaL stated that Robinson's actions were "politically motivated":

"And, according to people closest to him, he got much more political over the last couple of years. So, anything could have changed. There is no telling for sure. But this definitely does seem to be a politically motivated assassination, which, if you ask me, is a horrible thing."

Timestamp - 06:17

MoistCr1TiKaL calls Tyler Robinson a "cringe loser, lunatic, and maniac"

At the three-minute mark of his video mentioned above, MoistCr1TiKaL displayed a report stating that the investigators discovered four bullets with engravings near the bolt-action rifle they discovered near Utah Valley University.

The reported engravings said the following:

"Notices bulges OWO, what's this. Hey fascist! Catch! Up arrow symbol, a right arrow symbol, and three down arrow symbols. Oh bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao ciao ciao. If you read this, you are gay, lmao."

While commenting on this report, the Florida native referred to Tyler Robinson as a "cringe loser, lunatic, and maniac":

"I think these engravings paint a pretty picture of a f**king cringe loser. This is a lunatic. This is a maniac. But, according to close to him, he wasn't, like, politically active or anything until recently, which I think sounds right. Politics has become turbo-charged over just the last handful of years to the point where people can go from, like, not really being involved or only dipping their toes in to being just full-blown f**king radicalized and just, you know, off their rocker, off their f**king gourd in politics."

Timestamp - 03:45

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has also commented on Tyler Robinson, saying that Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter "was probably some right-leaning Republican."

