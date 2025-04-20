YouTuber Bentellect accuses MoistCr1TiKaL of "promoting hate and harassment," calls him and his fans "creeps"

YouTuber, TikToker, and Instagram personality Ben "Bentellect" has accused Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" of "promoting hate and harassment." On April 19, 2025, a two-minute-10-second video featuring Bentellect was posted on MoistCr1TiKaL's official subreddit, r/penguinz0.

In the clip, Bentellect discussed a 15-minute video that Charlie had uploaded last year titled Huge Loser. According to Ben, Charlie "slandered" him in his video, and the streamer's remarks caused "damage" that "still affected" him, his career, and his mental health.

Bentellect then accused MoistCr1TiKaL of "promoting hate and harassment," saying:

"Today I want to talk about someone - his name is Charles White. He made a video slandering me over a year ago, but the damage it caused me still affects me, my career, and my mental health to this day, which is why I'm making this video. This person has caused real-life problems because of the narrative he spun on YouTube, making me out to be a creep. This has led to me being shadow-banned on YouTube for quite some time because, since Charles promotes hate and harassment, people who watch his video about me come to my channel, and report my videos."

After explaining why he believed he was shadow-banned from YouTube, Bentellect played a snippet from Charles' aforementioned video, in which the latter said:

"Bentellect uses this podcast as a way of just f**king. Like, the whole podcast's existence is only here as a way of trying to get Bentellect laid."

Claiming to have "debunked the theory" about the podcast he started, Bentellect commented on the "fake screenshots" of his supposed conversations that surfaced, saying:

"I later put out a video explaining that Jordan Max had put out fake screenshots, and debunked the theory that I started this podcast because that came from me actually starting a podcast with Moorea Smith, a friend of mine. I literally put out an apology video because I was sick and tired of the endless harassment."

Bentellect explains why he believes MoistCr1TiKaL and his fans are "more of a creep"

Bentellect continued the conversation by saying that his followers recommended that he take legal action against MoistCr1TiKaL. Furthermore, he stated that "reading strangers' private text messages" made Charles and his fans "more of a creep."

He added:

"I would argue that Charlie reading strangers' private text messages makes him and his followers more of a creep, than me texting a girl who showed interest in me, while I was single, and we're both legal adults. But there's an idiot born every second, and a lot of them are following MoistCr1TiKaL."

As of this writing, MoistCr1TiKaL has not responded to Bentellect.

