"Bro committed a felony in front of 500 cameras": Fans react as IShowSpeed's stream sniper allegedly commits hit-and-run live on stream

YouTube streamer Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; is currently on the tail-end of his cross-country, 24/7, streaming tour, titled &quot;Speed Does America.&quot; The series so far has been jam-packed, with celebrity guests, extreme challenges, and wild fan interactions. One particular encounter happened while the streamer visited San Francisco, where a stream sniper caused havoc at a traffic intersection.The stream sniper, who had supposedly been tracking IShowSpeed's movements through his livestream, blocked the streamer's car at a green light while in a black Audi. Soon after, a group of bicyclists surrounded the Audi, adding chaos to the situation. Suddenly, the Audi jerked forward, making contact with one of the bicyclists.Based on news footage from ABC7, the Audi seemingly ran over one of the cycles' front tyre. The cyclist left the situation stumbling, but unscathed. After this the Audi sped off, leaving the scene.Alternate footage of IShowSpeed’s streamsniper committing a hit and run courtesy of ABC7 News in San Francisco byu/sehdy inLivestreamFailUsers on r/LivestreamFail reacted and some like, u/Drink_noS pointed out that the stream sniper commited a crime:&quot;bro committed a felony in front of 500 cameras...&quot; u/MelodicFacade sarcastically commented from the sniper's perspective:&quot;'Man I sure hope thousands of people of people didn't see my license plate and it wasn't recorded on video, that would really make me seem complicit in the hit and run and I just committed&quot;' Others, like u/-JustJaZZ- suggested that IShowSpeed's notoriety is a catalyst for chaos:&quot;Speed is reaching a critical mass something really bad happening I think, The crazy shit people are pulling to snipe him is escalating with 0 sign of stopping. It'll take someone to get really badly hurt before he does literally anything about it though.&quot;u/lsf_stan claimed that this might be &quot;the best thing to ever happen&quot; to the stream sniper:&quot;worth it for a 5 second video he can post on Tiktok that he was in-person a car length away from Speed! he will probably rewatch it every day as the best thing to ever happen because at least he got a personal video close to Speed. sh*ts crazy.&quot;&quot;He's done&quot;: IShowSpeed speaks on the San Francisco traffic incidentBefore the Audi struck the cyclist, Speed, who was looking outside through his car's sun roof, called out to the stream sniper at the green light asking him to move along:&quot;Go! Go! It's f**king green! Bro, this dude is d'umb... Go! It's green!&quot;After the car made contact and and sped off, IShowSpeed exclaimed:&quot;What the f**k! He just ran over... This dumba**!&quot;Later, the streamer reviewed news footage of the accident, acknowledging that the news caught the hit-and-run:&quot;Let me show y'all. Oh! And they got the hit-and-run, they got the hit-and-run... He's done, bro.&quot;In other news, IShowSpeed was left shocked after learning that he had spent over a million dollars on his 24/7 America tour.