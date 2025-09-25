IShowSpeed left shocked after learning that he spent over a million dollars on his 24/7 America tour

YouTube and Twitch streamer Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; was left shocked after learning that he had spent more than a million dollars on his ongoing 24/7 America tour. On September 24, 2025, a one-minute-13-second video from his IRL broadcast surfaced on X. In it, the content creator interacted with a staff member and went over the day-to-day expenses incurred during the special livestream.Upon seeing the figure that was not shown to the live audience, IShowSpeed said:&quot;How much did I spend on this tour? Let me see. Day-to-day, how much did I spend? (A person off-camera says, 'That's only Tyler's card. Think about how much Tyler's actually...') I spent that much? That's how much I spent in a day?! Oh, just his card? So, Abe's is probably double that. How much did I spend in total on this tour?&quot;The 20-year-old's attention was drawn to his cameraman, Slipz, who stated that Darren spent an &quot;all around&quot; of seven figures on his Speed Does America tour.IShowSpeed responded:&quot;(Slipz says, 'Total, all around, like, seven...') $700,000? $750,000? What? (Slipz says, 'Seven figures.') Seven figures. Seven?! F**k! Goddamn! I've been spending this tour. S**t! F**k! I didn't even realize, I just be streaming.&quot;Hundreds of fans on X have reacted to IShowSpeed's clip, and they had a lot to say.&quot;I mean it’s like people forget he has to pay for 3 black trucks, 8-10 security guards, 2 giant tour buses, and food+activities in every state&quot; X user @updatxz commented.&quot;A million in 27 days? I struggle to justify buying guac at Chipotle.&quot; X user @MrYellow1899 remarked.&quot;yea def made way more so far you gotta think he’s streaming on two platforms where on yt i have seen averaging 40k n twitch 14k count the ads revenue n subs from twitch n yt he’s making way more than he’s spending for sure then didn’t he sign a 65mil contract before it started&quot; X user @loleshad03 wrote.IShowSpeed's net worth in 2025 explored, as the streamer realizes he spent seven figures on his Speed Does America tourAccording to Celebrity Net Worth, IShowSpeed's net worth in 2025, as of this writing, is $30 million. Furthermore, Social Blade, a YouTube analytics website, reports that the Ohio native's channel on the Google-owned video-sharing platform generates an estimated $58,000 to $926,000 in monthly revenue.Social Blade statistics for Darren's YouTube channel (Image via socialblade.com)In addition, the annual revenue from his channel, which currently has 44.3 million subscribers, is estimated to be between $632k and $10 million.