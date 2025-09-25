IShowSpeed vs Ashton Hall: Who’s faster?

Streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and influencer Ashton Hall's online brands are often linked to physical fitness or athletics. Hall went viral in 2025 for his daily routine videos as well as clips of him sprinting as part of his training regimen. Speed is also recognized for his fast pace, which is a nod to his online persona. In June 2025, the two decided to see who was faster in a series of races.

Before their match-up, Ashton Hall seemed confident in his abilities as he called out Speed, saying:

"I'm about to embarrass you, y'all told me to be humble after I win, I'm about to smoke him and talk crazy."

IShowSpeed, on the other hand, did not back down:

"Don't come for big Speed, ni**a!.. Imma dust your f**king a*s, boy!"

Then the time finally came for the two to compete. The first race took place on an open lawn under the sun. Here, Speed had the clear edge and won. That being said, after Ashton claimed a pothole caused him to stumble and fall, the two decided on a redo.

Race two was closer, and based on camera footage, Speed just about came out on top, again. Hall asked for a third race, and the streamer reluctantly obliged.

The third race took place on a pavement and became the closest matchup thus far. Again, Speed visibly inched ahead and later claimed that Ashton Hall had an unfair start:

"He started before me and still lost. Get off his d*ck!"

After Hall and his team contested IShowSpeed's third victory, asking the streamer to "run it back" multiple times, the series was taken to a fourth round. Here, a frustrated Speed won yet again and instantly left the scene, bidding Ashton farewell.

Overall, IShowSpeed proved that he was the fastest after defeating Ashton Hall four times in a row.

"You win some, you lose some": Ashton Hall speaks on his loss against IShowSpeed

[Timestamp - 2:14:35]

After the two went their separate ways, Ashton Hall addressed his Kick audience, saying:

"You win some, you lose some... he beat me fair and square, he did."

He mentioned that Speed defeated him four times in a series of fair races and that the experience had taught him a lesson:

"I've taken many Ls, tons of losses, and the losses have always gotten me to where I wanna be."

