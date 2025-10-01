  • home icon
Kai Cenat before and after LeBron James cut his dreadlocks: In picture

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 01, 2025 04:01 GMT
LeBron James cut Kai Cenat
LeBron James cut Kai Cenat's dreads on the final day of Mafiathon 3 (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

Twitch star Kai Cenat has gone viral on social media after LeBron James cut his dreadlocks live on stream. On the final day of his Mafiathon 3 subathon, the content creator collaborated with the Los Angeles Lakers' power forward. For those who are unaware, at the start of his 30-day-long subathon, the New Yorker announced that if he reaches one million Twitch subscribers, he will allow LeBron James to cut off his iconic dreads on a livestream.

The 23-year-old content creator eventually garnered over a million Twitch subscribers on September 27, 2025.

On September 30, 2025, the final day of the Mafiathon 3 subathon, LeBron James cut Cenat's dreadlocks in front of a million live viewers. Here's a before-and-after picture of the Twitch streamer's hairstyle:

A before-and-after picture of Kai Cenat with and without his iconic dreads (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)
A before-and-after picture of Kai Cenat with and without his iconic dreads (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

At the one-hour-17-minute mark of the broadcast, Kai Cenat addressed the community after having his dreads cut, saying that he "felt more mature." He added:

"(Twitch streamer Ray says, 'Yo, you look so different, bro!') I ain't going to lie... chat, I'm not going to lie, I feel more mature. I feel more, like, grown man. Let's get to it. Chat, I dead look... chat, I dead feel better, bro. Yeah, low-key! And my tattoos are coming out like..."
Timestamp - 01:17:24

"It's been an amazing month" - Kai Cenat addresses his community as his Mafiathon 3 subathon comes to an end

On September 30, 2025, a 46-second video from Kai Cenat's livestream surfaced on X, in which he addressed his community after his Mafiathon 3 subathon concluded.

While expressing gratitude to his fanbase, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:

"I'm going to be honest with y'all - I didn't really know where this year is going to take me. You know what I'm saying? I didn't know where 2025 was going to take me, coming up with so many things. I've been talking with y'all a lot, and I know true core Mafia, you know a lot of this stuff that is going on, and I just want to say I love y'all so much for supporting me throughout these years. MGM over everything. Let me get an 'MGM over everything' right now, y'all. It's been an amazing month. And I want y'all to be able to really, really, really take care of y'all selves, chat."
In other news, American rapper Lil Tjay recently called out Kai Cenat in an Instagram post, claiming that the Twitch streamer sided with his "opps."

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
