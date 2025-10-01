Kai Cenat before and after LeBron James cut his dreadlocks: In picture

Twitch star Kai Cenat has gone viral on social media after LeBron James cut his dreadlocks live on stream. On the final day of his Mafiathon 3 subathon, the content creator collaborated with the Los Angeles Lakers' power forward. For those who are unaware, at the start of his 30-day-long subathon, the New Yorker announced that if he reaches one million Twitch subscribers, he will allow LeBron James to cut off his iconic dreads on a livestream.The 23-year-old content creator eventually garnered over a million Twitch subscribers on September 27, 2025.On September 30, 2025, the final day of the Mafiathon 3 subathon, LeBron James cut Cenat's dreadlocks in front of a million live viewers. Here's a before-and-after picture of the Twitch streamer's hairstyle:A before-and-after picture of Kai Cenat with and without his iconic dreads (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)At the one-hour-17-minute mark of the broadcast, Kai Cenat addressed the community after having his dreads cut, saying that he &quot;felt more mature.&quot; He added:&quot;(Twitch streamer Ray says, 'Yo, you look so different, bro!') I ain't going to lie... chat, I'm not going to lie, I feel more mature. I feel more, like, grown man. Let's get to it. Chat, I dead look... chat, I dead feel better, bro. Yeah, low-key! And my tattoos are coming out like...&quot;Timestamp - 01:17:24&quot;It's been an amazing month&quot; - Kai Cenat addresses his community as his Mafiathon 3 subathon comes to an endOn September 30, 2025, a 46-second video from Kai Cenat's livestream surfaced on X, in which he addressed his community after his Mafiathon 3 subathon concluded. While expressing gratitude to his fanbase, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:&quot;I'm going to be honest with y'all - I didn't really know where this year is going to take me. You know what I'm saying? I didn't know where 2025 was going to take me, coming up with so many things. I've been talking with y'all a lot, and I know true core Mafia, you know a lot of this stuff that is going on, and I just want to say I love y'all so much for supporting me throughout these years. MGM over everything. Let me get an 'MGM over everything' right now, y'all. It's been an amazing month. And I want y'all to be able to really, really, really take care of y'all selves, chat.&quot;In other news, American rapper Lil Tjay recently called out Kai Cenat in an Instagram post, claiming that the Twitch streamer sided with his &quot;opps.&quot;