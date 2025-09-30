Rapper Lil Tjay's feud with Kai Cenat explained

Kai Cenat broke records in September 2025 with his Mafiathon 3 event, surpassing one million active Twitch subscribers, a feat no other streamer has ever achieved. Mafiathon 3, which concludes on September 30, has seen its fair share of drama, and in one instance, New York-based drill artist and Cenat's borough mate, Lil Tjay, called out the streamer during an Instagram live stream.On September 29, Tjay addressed his fans on Instagram, claiming that Kai Cenat sided with the rapper's opposition or &quot;opps&quot;:&quot;You know why I don't like Kai? Cuz' he be on my real opps d*ck. He knows it. We all know it.... I be like, you f**k with ni**as, that's cool, but to go out your way and just be on a ni**a d*ck and just keep hatin' on Tjay... It's kinda cray.&quot;Later, Lil Tjay posted a separate Instagram story, tagging Kai Cenat and claiming that the streamer was &quot;mad about his b**ch&quot;:&quot;I figured it out, ni**a prolly just mad about his b**ch.&quot;@AkademiksTV shared a more recent clip, posted on September 30, of Tjay asking Kai Cenat to respond to him, seemingly after the rapper's name was banned from Kai Cenat's chatbox:&quot;No, no, no, don't ban my name in the chat now. Respond and react, ni**a... I wanna see how good your PR is... you was on the opps d*ck, ni**a, you asked for this, ni**a.&quot; Notably, this is not the first time Tjay has publicly called out Cenat. In November 2024, during Mafiathon 2, following Cenat's collaboration with Florida-based rapper Kodak Black, Tjay claimed that the streamer, along with his industry contemporary, Adin Ross, were &quot;d*ck suckers.&quot; At the time, Cenat responded to Tjay and said:&quot;Why is he mad? N***a, we streamers! I think because I heard him say you only f**k with the top people. I don't know if he's talking about Adin. But, chat, I generally be minding my business, then someway, somehow, I get dragged in somewhere every single time!&quot;Kai Cenat reacts to Lil Tjay calling our Ray In late September 2025, Tjay reposted a Snapchat story from streamer and close associate of Kai Cenat, Ray, on his alternate Instagram account, @trenchkid183. The Snapchat story from Ray captured another Mafiathon 3 cast member, Tota, singing along to Lil Tjay's Sex Sounds track.In the story, Ray was heard referencing Tjay as an &quot;opp.&quot; In response, Tjay's Instagram caption called out the Taiwanese streamer:&quot;A Oppp!!! ????? Lmaooooo so whennn I see ya lil ass nd slap fuck outta uuuuuu what they gon sayyyy…. Bullying a streamer again I guess... Do you know what we do to opps ???? Lmaooooo bet! fu** what the algorithm say @rayasianboy_ i can’t wait too see u gang ima treat u like u my skin complexion just too show ya lil ass ain’t No discrimination 😎😎 can’t wait to see ya buddy ❤️🕖 u made the bed 🛌&quot;After Tjay's response caught Cenat's attention, the streamer responded, suggesting that Tjay was blowing the situation out of proportion: &quot;Bro, c'mon mud, really? Like, really? C'mon, bro. Ray probably just seen what Lil Tjay said about me, and he goin' based off what he sees. You got a Brazilian ni**a, and you got a Taiwanese ni**a... Stop the violence, bro... don't threaten nobody, this is not right.&quot; In other news, Kai Cenat had seemingly referred to MrBeast's TeamWater as &quot;fishy,&quot; prompting reactions from fans.