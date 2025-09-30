Kai Cenat seemingly calls MrBeast's TeamWater "fishy," fans react

Twitch star Kai Cenat has called out Jimmy &quot;MrBeast,&quot; seemingly describing his TeamWater philanthropic endeavor as being &quot;fishy.&quot; On September 29, 2025, a 30-second clip from the New Yorker's ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon surfaced on X. In the video, Kai Cenat stated that he &quot;can't fake it&quot; and appeared to comment on the most subscribed YouTuber's project.While he did not explicitly mention TeamWater, he did state that the content MrBeast hosted in August was &quot;fishy.&quot;He elaborated:&quot;I can't fake it, mud. I f**k with Jimmy. Jimmy cool. But that motherf**king s**t that was pulled last month was a little fishy. Hey, listen, no hard feelings, though. No hard feelings, though. That was a little... I'm just being real! But, shout-out to Jimmy, man!&quot;Over 300 netizens on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform have reacted to Kai Cenat's comments.&quot;lmao they are not the same, he did a month long project for charity, while kai cenat spent a month basically begging for himself in the name of a begathon 😂&quot; X user @samarainkqueen posted.&quot;If Kai thinks Team Water was fishy, wait till he hears about the billions funneled through actual charities. Compared to that, Jimmy’s stunt is bottled spring water. But yeah, go ahead and call out the man planting trees and building wells.&quot; X user @proudlyJacquine remarked.&quot;MrBeast will literally never stand on anything. bro is lowkey two faced as hell 😭😭😭&quot; X user @chiefflips commented.&quot;is this the same guy who is &quot;building a school in Nigeria&quot; talking about fishy ?&quot; X user @ClearlakeWon wrote.Kai Cenat says MrBeast &quot;doesn't see it from his perspective&quot; during their call to discuss the TeamWater situationOn the same day (September 29, 2025), Kai Cenat connected with MrBeast via a phone call. After the latter congratulated the 23-year-old for amassing over a million Twitch subscribers, Jimmy responded to the situation involving Cenat and TeamWater by saying:&quot;I could tell, yeah, the whole TeamWater thing, people were running with that, and I actually... so, I'm not even joking, I don't know why I have two Kai Cenat's name, but I called you and texted you quite a bit, but I didn't realize until a week ago that it was your old number. And I reached out to your manager, I was like, 'Dang! Does Kai hate me?' And he was like, 'No.' And then I asked for you number, and I was like, 'Oh, s**t! I've been texting the wrong number this whole time.&quot;In response, Kai Cenat shared his &quot;honest&quot; thoughts:&quot;Jimmy, you know, I love you, and we've been cool for a long time. I think, if we're being real, from me to you, what happened last month... I don't think you see it from my perspective, but what happened last month, if you looked at everything that was going on, it was just a little too much. I kind of like, you know, it was my old number, correct, but I had to, like, lock in for this month. But I also felt a way from that. If I'm just being honest.&quot;MrBeast replied, saying that he took to X to tell people who pursued Kai Cenat to donate to TeamWater to &quot;chill the f**k out&quot;:&quot;Yeah, no, I can tell it wasn't like... the people were running with you not donating and stuff, that's why I tried calling. I replied to a tweet telling people to chill the f**k out.&quot;In other news, MrBeast recently garnered attention when netizens on X labeled him a &quot;psychopath&quot; in response to his video in which he placed a professional stuntman inside a burning building during a challenge to win $500,000.