"He's a f**king psychopath": Netizens call out MrBeast for placing a man inside burning building during challenge to win $500,000

YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced in which he placed a man inside a burning building as part of a challenge to win $500,000. On September 28, 2025, X user @KillaKreww shared a 48-second clip from MrBeast's recently uploaded YouTube video titled, Would You Risk Dying For $500,000?In the clip, the Kansas native placed a professional stuntman inside a room engulfed in flames. While claiming that the stunt was the &quot;craziest thing&quot; he had ever filmed, MrBeast stated that the contestant would win $500k if he could &quot;complete seven death traps&quot;:&quot;Would you risk burning alive for half a million dollars? (The participant says, 'Yes, let's do it.') Okay, good luck, man. You're braver than me. This is going to be crazy. This man is literally in a burning building. The entire room is on fire. Oh, my gosh! This is the craziest thing we've ever filmed. And behind him is $500,000, which he could win if he completes seven death traps, including getting shot out of a cannon into fire, jumps through death-defying rings of fire, surviving massive fiery explosions, and so much more! In case you're curious who this gentleman is, he's actually a professional stuntman, but we are going to push him to the max in this video.&quot;Netizens on X had a lot to say about the video, with one X user expressing their belief that content like this &quot;cannot be allowed&quot; on YouTube because, according to them, it was &quot;reckless endangerment.&quot; Meanwhile, another community member stated that MrBeast's video was &quot;staged.&quot;&quot;He's a f**king psychopath. The smoke would've killed that guy before the flames got to him. Youtube cannot be allowed to show this on their platform this is reckless engagement??????? Reckless ENDANGERMENT***** omg im so dumb&quot; X user @_ktisnowhere wrote.&quot;You know…it's staged right? There are health and safety officials and everything. X user @176Dan posted.&quot;The problem is staged or not, people are going to think this is real, and then try to imitate it.&quot; X user @AI_EmeraldApple commented.&quot;this is less MrBeast, more MrUnhinged&quot; X user @Scope360Journal remarked.&quot;mr beast is one upload away from being on the geneva convention watchlist 😭&quot; X user @autumnsecretsxx commented.MrBeast issues a statement regarding safety concerns in his recent YouTube videoMrBeast issued a statement on September 27, 2025, addressing safety concerns for his video, in which a professional stuntman was challenged to &quot;complete seven death traps&quot; to win $500,000, stating that he and his team &quot;take safety extremely seriously.&quot;Claiming that adequate safety measures were taken, including a full rescue team, firefighters, EMTS, and divers on set, MrBeast wrote:&quot;In case there's any concern about the safety of the stuntman contestant, I just wanted to mention that we take safety extremely seriously. Every challenge was tested by multiple stuntmen, we have a full rescue team on standbywith firefighters, EMTs and divers equipped with an ambulance and fire truck. We also had a pyro team controlling the fires and multiple fire suppression methods on every challenge to ensure we could essentially turn off the fire if there was ever an issue. But our stunt coordinator did an amazing job as always, and none of these systems were ever needed. Just wanted to be transparent with you all since I saw some concern!&quot;The YouTuber's comment issued on September 27, 2025 (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)