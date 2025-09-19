Destiny says his YouTube channel "is going to get perma-banned soon" after getting demonetized

Kick streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; has expressed his belief that his YouTube channel will soon be permanently banned. On September 18, 2025, a 23-second video from his IRL broadcast that day was posted on X. In it, Destiny disclosed that his channel on the Google-owned video-sharing platform had been demonetized, and predicted that it would &quot;get perma-banned soon.&quot;The Nebraska native added:&quot;I feel like my YouTube is going to get perma-banned soon because I got, like, broad demonetized yesterday, for... they didn't say a video. So, I don't know. We'll appeal it. We'll see what happens, but... I mean, if Kimmel was getting cancelled from ABC, I don't know.&quot;Netizens on X had a lot to say about Destiny's comments.&quot;did he honestly think overtly advocating for, glorifiying, and promoting political violence wouldn’t have resulted in this?&quot; X user @effusivemind posted.&quot;I’ll never understand these people who think they can call for violence against people they dislike and then wonder why they’re being cancelled after someone they targeted is assassinated. It’s a level of stupidity I can’t understand. You are free to speak but not to make terrorist threats, ya dummy.&quot; X user @CCardassian remarked.&quot;I don't think he should be banned unless he has broke TOS. I support everyone's right to free speech, even if I don't agree with them.&quot; X user @SuperBadHumanTV commented.What did Destiny recently say that prompted netizens to accuse him of &quot;promoting political violence&quot;?Destiny made headlines on September 16, 2025, when a video from his livestream went viral on platforms such as Reddit, X, and TikTok. While reacting to Twitch streamer Hutch's broadcast, the 36-year-old stated that &quot;conservatives need to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events.&quot;He elaborated:&quot;You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they can look to their leadership to turn down the temperature. The issue is, right now, they don't feel like there is any fear... like, I don't know. It's like memes. It's just memes to everybody, I guess. I don't know, bro. I don't know. I don't care. I'm playing video games. I'm done today. I don't give a f**k. God!&quot;In other news, Destiny recently garnered attention for claiming that &quot;conservatives just got him banned&quot; from Twitch. However, readers should note that the political commentator's Twitch account was permanently banned three years ago, on March 25, 2022.