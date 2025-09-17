When did Destiny get banned from Twitch? Streamer's X post about "conservatives just got him banned" goes viral

Political streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; has once again garnered attention on social media, this time after claiming that &quot;conservatives just got him banned from Twitch.&quot; For those unaware, Destiny did not get suspended from Twitch recently; rather, he was permanently banned from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform on March 25, 2022, due to &quot;hateful conduct.&quot;In an X post from October 28, 2024, the Nebraska native revealed that his comments about the transgender community led to his Twitch ban. Here's what he said during his old livestream:&quot;'Your one-on-one voice trans debates lately have gone well. Don't cancel.' It's just not worth it. That community is never worth engaging with. There's just no point... like, the risk for me, like, ending up getting, like, perma-banned and my life destroyed because of these, like, inbred f**king disgusting losers is, like... it's just not worth it. It's totally not worth it.&quot;On September 16, 2025, Steven shared a screenshot of an email he received from Twitch about his ban, writing that his &quot;entire income is gone&quot; because Elon Musk and &quot;other conservatives just got him banned from&quot; the platform:&quot;Unreal, @elonmusk and other conservatives just got me banned from twitch. My entire income is gone now. So much for the party of free speech.&quot;The social media post garnered over 4.9 million views, eliciting reactions from more than 19,000 netizens.Destiny claims that an ABC News senior reporter reached out to him about his Twitch banOn September 16, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a 22-second video from Destiny's recent livestream, in which he claimed that a senior reporter from ABC News contacted him regarding his Twitch ban.He said:&quot;Some guy, I won't say who, but a senior reporter for ABC News DM'd me about my Twitch ban, and they wanted to comment or whatever. And I replied, 'Hey, sorry, I was banned from Twitch around three years ago, which is laying some baits out there for some conservative ghouls. Sorry.' And he said, 'For f**k's sake.'&quot;In other news, Elon Musk has called out Destiny for alleged &quot;incitement to murder and domestic terrorism&quot; by saying that the Kick streamer &quot;should go to prison.&quot;