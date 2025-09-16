"He should go to prison": Elon Musk calls out Destiny for alleged "incitement to murder and domestic terrorism"

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called out Kick streamer and political commentator Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; after the latter appeared on Piers Morgan's talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, and refused to condemn the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk unless the United States president goes on air to tell the country's citizens to &quot;calm down.&quot;Furthermore, in a clip uploaded to X, he could be heard stating that conservatives should be &quot;afraid of getting killed&quot;:&quot;You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature. The issue is right now, they don't feel like there's any fear.&quot;Responding to calls by netizens on X for Destiny to be banned on Twitch, Elon Musk said that while Destiny should not receive a suspension from the Amazon-owned platform, the company should &quot;stop paying him to incite murder.&quot; Notably, Destiny has been banned indefinitely on Twitch since 2022, and hosts broadcasts on YouTube and Twitch.In his X post made on September 16, 2025, Elon Musk wrote:&quot;I don’t think this jacka** should be banned, but Amazon should stop paying him to incite murder. That’s insane. Separately, incitement to murder and domestic terrorism is a felony crime. For that, he should go to prison. He can resume streaming when he has served his term.&quot;&quot;I'm genuinely scared for my own health and safety&quot;: Destiny reacts to Elon Musk calling for his imprisonmentElon Musk has been reacting to calling out prominent left-leaning streamers, such as Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; for comments made by them following the recent assassination of right-wing political pundit Charlie Kirk. For instance, Elon Musk recently tagged Jeff Bezos under a post talking about the Turkish-American's supposed call for violence against US Senator Tom Cotton.Jeff Bezos is the largest shareholder of Amazon and, subsequently, the employer of HasanAbi through Twitch. Now, with Elon Musk calling for the imprisonment of Destiny, the latter made an X post sarcastically stating that he is &quot;at risk for actually developing brain cancer&quot;:&quot;For the first time in my life, I'm genuinely scared for my own health and safety. I've endured a lot online throughout my career, but never anything to this magnitude. After seeing the owner of this platform, several members of Congress and other prominent media figures attacking me online, I'm worried I am now at risk for actually developing brain-cancer after witnessing how fucking stupid most of these people are. Pray for me.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Tylil recently suffered an injury during Kai Cenat's ongoing &quot;Mafiathon 3&quot; subathon. The streamer had supposedly dislocated two of his fingers during a science experiment gone wrong.