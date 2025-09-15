HasanAbi calls Elon Musk "weirdo" after Tesla CEO pings Jeff Bezos over streamer's alleged "call for assassination" of US Senator

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; recently labeled tech mogul and owner of X, Elon Musk, a &quot;weirdo&quot; after the latter decided to tag Amazon owner Jeff Bezos over HasanAbi's supposed call for violence against United States Senator Tom Cotton.To those unaware, Twitch is a subsidiary company owned by Amazon, effectively making Jeff Bezos, who holds a majority share in the latter company, the employer of HasanAbi. In his response, HasanAbi posted a screenshot of a prior post made by Elon Musk, in which the latter promises to fund the legal bill of those treated &quot;unfairly&quot; by their employer for their actions on X. Musk's X post had stated:&quot;If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know.&quot;Accompanying this screenshot, HasanAbi wrote:&quot;You are such a weirdo man.&quot;What was the controversy surrounding HasanAbi's alleged 'call for assassination' of US Senator Tom Cotton?The entire controversy began with an X post by @Anarseldain, in which the netizen talked about HasanAbi claiming that a recent video posted by Twitch streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; about him had been taken out of context. The video contained a compilation of clips in which the Turkish-American can allegedly be heard calling for violence against certain individuals, including politicians.Elon Musk had taken a keen interest in the post, having previously tagged Jeff Bezos in a reply under it. Now, @Anarseldain's post featured a screenshot of an X post made by HasanAbi, which seemingly depicted the schematic of a hand-made gun, complete with a 6-pellet capsule, a battery, and triggers.This post depicting the gun had been made by HasanAbi in response to US Senator Tom Cotton, who had made a post encouraging those stuck in traffic behind pro-Hamas protestors to &quot;take matters in your own hands&quot; to get the protestors &quot;out of the way.&quot;Calling HasanAbi posting the schematic of the gun in response to Tom Cotton's post a &quot;call for assassination&quot; of the Senator, @Anarseldain wrote:&quot;Since Hasan wants to claim that the clip, in which he told his 100ks of Twitch followers to go murder people, was “out of context,” I just wanted to remind everyone that Hasan called for the assassination of @TomCottonAR to his roughly 1 million followers.&quot;Quoting @Anarseldain's post, Elon Musk tagged Jeff Bezos in his post, writing:&quot;Paging @JeffBezos…&quot;Apart from calling Elon Musk a &quot;weirdo&quot;, HasanAbi made yet another post in which he wrote:&quot;The asymmetry of acceptable violence also exist in speech. interesting that a direct call to action to violently “take care of” pro palestine protestors exercising their 1a by a senator is not seen as violent, as opposed to a meme schematic in the qrts as a response.&quot;In other news, after Elon Musk called for HasanAbi's suspension on Twitch, the Turkish-American claimed that he has been banned more times than most &quot;edgy streamers.&quot;