  • HasanAbi calls Elon Musk "weirdo" after Tesla CEO pings Jeff Bezos over streamer's alleged "call for assassination" of US Senator

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 15, 2025 20:41 GMT
HasanAbi called Elon Musk a "weirdo" after the latter tagged Jeff Bezos in response to the Turkish-American's alleged call for violence against a US Senator (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently labeled tech mogul and owner of X, Elon Musk, a "weirdo" after the latter decided to tag Amazon owner Jeff Bezos over HasanAbi's supposed call for violence against United States Senator Tom Cotton.

To those unaware, Twitch is a subsidiary company owned by Amazon, effectively making Jeff Bezos, who holds a majority share in the latter company, the employer of HasanAbi. In his response, HasanAbi posted a screenshot of a prior post made by Elon Musk, in which the latter promises to fund the legal bill of those treated "unfairly" by their employer for their actions on X. Musk's X post had stated:

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know."
Accompanying this screenshot, HasanAbi wrote:

"You are such a weirdo man."
What was the controversy surrounding HasanAbi's alleged 'call for assassination' of US Senator Tom Cotton?

The entire controversy began with an X post by @Anarseldain, in which the netizen talked about HasanAbi claiming that a recent video posted by Twitch streamer John "Tectone" about him had been taken out of context. The video contained a compilation of clips in which the Turkish-American can allegedly be heard calling for violence against certain individuals, including politicians.

Elon Musk had taken a keen interest in the post, having previously tagged Jeff Bezos in a reply under it. Now, @Anarseldain's post featured a screenshot of an X post made by HasanAbi, which seemingly depicted the schematic of a hand-made gun, complete with a 6-pellet capsule, a battery, and triggers.

This post depicting the gun had been made by HasanAbi in response to US Senator Tom Cotton, who had made a post encouraging those stuck in traffic behind pro-Hamas protestors to "take matters in your own hands" to get the protestors "out of the way."

Calling HasanAbi posting the schematic of the gun in response to Tom Cotton's post a "call for assassination" of the Senator, @Anarseldain wrote:

"Since Hasan wants to claim that the clip, in which he told his 100ks of Twitch followers to go murder people, was “out of context,” I just wanted to remind everyone that Hasan called for the assassination of @TomCottonAR to his roughly 1 million followers."
Quoting @Anarseldain's post, Elon Musk tagged Jeff Bezos in his post, writing:

"Paging @JeffBezos…"

Apart from calling Elon Musk a "weirdo", HasanAbi made yet another post in which he wrote:

"The asymmetry of acceptable violence also exist in speech. interesting that a direct call to action to violently “take care of” pro palestine protestors exercising their 1a by a senator is not seen as violent, as opposed to a meme schematic in the qrts as a response."
In other news, after Elon Musk called for HasanAbi's suspension on Twitch, the Turkish-American claimed that he has been banned more times than most "edgy streamers."

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

