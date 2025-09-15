  • home icon
  HasanAbi claims he has "been banned more times than all edgy streamers," as Elon Musk calls for his suspension from Twitch

HasanAbi claims he has "been banned more times than all edgy streamers," as Elon Musk calls for his suspension from Twitch

By Aarnesh Shrivastava

Modified Sep 15, 2025 09:17 GMT

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 15, 2025 09:17 GMT
HasanAbi claims he has been &quot;banned more times than all edgy streamers,&quot; as Elon Musk calls for his suspension from Twitch
HasanAbi claims he has been "banned more times than all edgy streamers" (Image via x.com/hasanthehun)

Twitch political commentator and streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has claimed that he has "been banned more times than all edgy streamers." On September 14, 2025, a 20-second video from his Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X and Reddit. In it, HasanAbi interacted with a Twitch user and insisted that he had been suspended from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform more than content creators who "love using gamer words."

In response to those who claim that he "gets slaps on the wrist" by Twitch, the Turkish-American personality stated:

"Also, once again, I've been banned more times than all of your favorite f**king edgy streamers. So, that's what's hilarious about this process, where people will be like, 'You just get slaps on the wrist.' Bro, I get banned more than your favorite f**king gamers that love using gamer words and s**t. Okay?"
also-read-trending Trending
Twitch and Kick streamer John "Tectone" responded to HasanAbi's claims, calling him a "fraud." He also mentioned his Twitch ban following his controversy with Morgan "Frogan" and wrote:

"Hasan me calling your lard lord friend hijabba the hut fat Got me banned longer than you’ve ever been banned on your history on this platform Shut the f**k up you fraud If any of your audience fact checked the s**t spewing out of your mouth you wouldn’t have a career"
Tectone&#039;s response to HasanAbi&#039;s claims (Image via x.com/Tectone)
Tectone's response to HasanAbi's claims (Image via x.com/Tectone)

"So dumb" - HasanAbi says Elon Musk is calling for his ban from Twitch while "highlighting out of context clip compilations"

On September 12, 2025, X user @iAnonPatriot shared a two-minute video, containing a compilation of clips from HasanAbi's old livestreams, one of which showed him allegedly calling for violence by rallying "left-wingers and liberals." Elon Musk eventually shared his thoughts, accusing the 34-year-old of "incitement to murder."

On the same day (September 12, 2025), Mark Kern, better known as "Grummz," wrote that HasanAbi has "gotta be banned" from Twitch, while quote-tweeting Tectone's X post.

The Tesla CEO responded to Grummz, writing:

"Yes"

On September 14, 2025, Hasan responded to Elon Musk's call for his Twitch ban, claiming that the South African billionaire was "trying to spark race riots while highlighting out-of-context clip compilations."

He added:

"the richest dude on the planet spends most of his time on his social media website fomenting white supremacist hatred- trying to spark race riots- while highlighting out of context clip compilations to imply a leftist twitch streamer should be deplatformed or worse (!) so dumb."
Hasan made headlines on September 11, 2025, when he slammed Zack "Asmongold" for his views on left-wing people in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

