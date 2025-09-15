HasanAbi claims he has "been banned more times than all edgy streamers," as Elon Musk calls for his suspension from Twitch

Twitch political commentator and streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has claimed that he has &quot;been banned more times than all edgy streamers.&quot; On September 14, 2025, a 20-second video from his Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X and Reddit. In it, HasanAbi interacted with a Twitch user and insisted that he had been suspended from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform more than content creators who &quot;love using gamer words.&quot;In response to those who claim that he &quot;gets slaps on the wrist&quot; by Twitch, the Turkish-American personality stated:&quot;Also, once again, I've been banned more times than all of your favorite f**king edgy streamers. So, that's what's hilarious about this process, where people will be like, 'You just get slaps on the wrist.' Bro, I get banned more than your favorite f**king gamers that love using gamer words and s**t. Okay?&quot;Twitch and Kick streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; responded to HasanAbi's claims, calling him a &quot;fraud.&quot; He also mentioned his Twitch ban following his controversy with Morgan &quot;Frogan&quot; and wrote:&quot;Hasan me calling your lard lord friend hijabba the hut fat Got me banned longer than you’ve ever been banned on your history on this platform Shut the f**k up you fraud If any of your audience fact checked the s**t spewing out of your mouth you wouldn’t have a career&quot;Tectone's response to HasanAbi's claims (Image via x.com/Tectone)&quot;So dumb&quot; - HasanAbi says Elon Musk is calling for his ban from Twitch while &quot;highlighting out of context clip compilations&quot;On September 12, 2025, X user @iAnonPatriot shared a two-minute video, containing a compilation of clips from HasanAbi's old livestreams, one of which showed him allegedly calling for violence by rallying &quot;left-wingers and liberals.&quot; Elon Musk eventually shared his thoughts, accusing the 34-year-old of &quot;incitement to murder.&quot;On the same day (September 12, 2025), Mark Kern, better known as &quot;Grummz,&quot; wrote that HasanAbi has &quot;gotta be banned&quot; from Twitch, while quote-tweeting Tectone's X post.The Tesla CEO responded to Grummz, writing:&quot;Yes&quot;On September 14, 2025, Hasan responded to Elon Musk's call for his Twitch ban, claiming that the South African billionaire was &quot;trying to spark race riots while highlighting out-of-context clip compilations.&quot;He added:&quot;the richest dude on the planet spends most of his time on his social media website fomenting white supremacist hatred- trying to spark race riots- while highlighting out of context clip compilations to imply a leftist twitch streamer should be deplatformed or worse (!) so dumb.&quot;Hasan made headlines on September 11, 2025, when he slammed Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; for his views on left-wing people in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death.