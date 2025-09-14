Elon Musk wants HasanAbi banned from Twitch, accusing him of "incitement to murder"

Twitch's Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker is recognized for his left-leaning political commentary, which has gained him nearly three million followers on the platform with over 54,000 active subscribers. Recently, on September 13, 2025, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, agreed with a post from Mark "Grummz" which called for Piker to be banned on Twitch.
On September 12, X user @iAnonPatriot shared a two-minute compilation of Piker and his associate, "Mike from PA," making controversial statements in the past. One of these instances involved the streamer calling for the "murder" of property owners:
"Kill them! Kill those motherf**kers! Murder those motherf**kers in the streets! Let the streets, soak in their red capitalist bloods, dude."
Another clip from 2022 was shared, where HasanAbi seemingly attempted to rile up "liberals":
"Left-wingers, liberals, you need to be showing your opponents' guts... you need to be gutting them... you need to be shanking these motherf**kers... and letting their intestines just ride on the stage..."
In response to these clips, Elon Musk accused the streamer, saying:
"Incitement to murder."
Notably, @iAnonPatriot's post comes days after conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated on stage during an event at Utah Valley University. The assassin's rifle was reportedly later found with anti-fascist and transgender ideologies engraved on the magazine.
"Yes": Elon Musk agrees with Grummz on HasanAbi's Twitch ban
Initially, Grummz reposted an X post from streamer and former OTK member Tectone, which criticized HasanAbi's hypocrisy:
"Hasan - 'We need to kill all landlords let the roads soak in their capitalist blood,' Hasan - 'if you want to fix America you would kill Rick Scott,' Hasan - 'Charlie Kirk guys… ya know someone’s gotta do it,' *Charlie Kirk gets assassinated* Hasan - 'wow this is horrible I can’t believe this happened guys… I don’t condone this *pretends to cry to seek human*' Go f**k yourself you terrorist loving piece of sh*t."
Grummz then quoted Tectone and said:
"Yeah, he’s gotta be banned. @twitch, Cmon."
Musk then provided a one-word reply, agreeing with Grummz's sentiment:
"Yes."
In other news, Tectone criticized HasanAbi for turning Charlie Kirk’s assassination into what he called "the most on-brand stunt" and a "PR campaign for himself."