All active OTK members in 2025, ranked by popularity

Austin-based streaming/media group, One True King (OTK), is one of the most prominent broadcasting collectives online. The group operates mainly on Twitch and includes the likes of EsfandTV, Matthew "Mizkif," Extra Emily, Thomas "SodaPoppin," Vincent "Cyr," Nick "Nmplol," Tips Out, and Emily "Emiru." Some notable former members include individuals like Asmongold and Tectone.

As of writing, the group's YouTube channel has over 600,000 subscribers, considering their last upload was in February 2024, which was an announcement for Will Neff, who is no longer part of the OTK circuit.

Looking at the OTK's member popularity in 2025

Tectone (left) and Asmongold (center) are no longer part of the group (Image via otknetwork/Instagram)

Over the last year, OTK has been in a tumultuous spot, with members leaving and controversy frequently being associated with the collective.

While other content creator groups like Any Means Possible (AMP), Sidemen, and Beta Squad remain static in their roster list, the Austin-based streamers seem to take a more dynamic approach in terms of team members. For context, six members have left during the group's lifetime, and some, like Tectone and Will Neff, have made controversial statements following their departure.

That being said, Nmplol is confident in the group's ability and recently stated that their content will only improve:

"[OTK is] not a wrap at all. We got stuff coming that we've been working on and I promise the content is gonna be [better] than ever."

This article will look into OTK members, ranked by their current average live viewership on Twitch.

8) Tips Out

An image of Tips Out taken from his Reddit AMA on r/LivestreamFail in May 2025 (Image via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)

Tips Out, also known as TipsOutBaby, is the CEO and a co‑founder of One True King, where he helps manage business operations, secure sponsorships, and drive expansion.

While not too active on the streaming front, Tips Out does maintain a Twitch channel with about 147,000 followers. His concurrent live viewership peaked back in 2019, which saw over 28,500 viewers tuning in to watch him play World of Warcraft live.

As of writing, the CEO's last stream was in February 2025, which amassed about 400 viewers tuning in on average.

7) EsfandTV

Esfand went on a jet-ski adventure towards the end of June (Image via EsfandTV/Twitch)

Tim "EsfandTV's" content nowadays features a healthy mix of IRL streams and gameplay. Oftentimes, he can be seen streaming with OTK-associated creators like Bonnie or with group members Emiru and Nmplol. His catalog also includes a healthy amount of games like Madden, WoW, and League of Legends.

Currently, he boasts about 1.37 million followers on the platform with an average viewership of 2,688. He is a co-owner of the collective and was honored as "Best Roleplay Streamer" at the 2024 Streamer Awards.

6) Cyr

Vincent "Cyr" joined OTK in October 2021, becoming their first member signed solely for content creation and regularly collaborating with the group in streams and events.

Currently, he has nearly 652,000 followers on the platform and is averaging about 4,000 viewers per stream. His last stream was on July 8, 2025, where he played a bit of Mecha BREAK and gave his chat a tour of his new house.

5) Nmplol

34-year-old Nick "Nmplol" joined the group in 2020 and became popular for his early‑morning Twitch streams. Now, he is frequently seen collaborating with Katchii, a fellow streamer rumored to be in a relationship with him.

Recently, while with OTK's Esfand, Nick made a controversial remark regarding the children caught in the Texas floods. This invited significant backlash, which led to an apology being issued.

As of writing, he has about 1.2 million followers streaming live to an average of about 10,500 viewers per broadcast.

4) Sodapoppin

A snip of Sodapoppin taken from a recent stream (Image via sodapoppin/Twitch)

Veteran Twitch streamer Thomas "Sodapoppin," who joined the organisation in 2022, has the most followers in this list, with over 9 million. His average viewership, though, which is an indicator of current relevancy, has declined. Currently, Thomas averages about 12,000 viewers per stream.

Unlike most of the other members on this list, Sodapoppin usually confines himself to his desk, playing video games, like World of Warcraft, while chatting with his viewers.

3) Mizkif

Mizkif at his former home in Austin, Texas (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

Matthew "Mizkif's" current status with OTK remains unclear. Although the streamer has not made an official statement announcing his departure from the organization, members like Nmplol claim that he had left the organization as far back as 2023:

"...There I said it. And hasn't been since 2023. Miz isn't in OTK bruh. Tired of miz kids posting about me in their com. Worst community on Twitch."

That being said, the lack of an official statement leaves the situation in the air. OTKnetwork.com still features shows like "Schooled," which was a viral streamer trivia game hosted live by Mizkif. Additionally, the official Instagram page continues to display images of Mizkif in the group's uniform.

As of writing, Matthew has moved to Los Angeles, away from Austin, claiming that he is friends with all his fellow streamers back home. Currently, he averages about 16,000 live viewers with a follower count of almost 2.2 million.

2) Extra Emily

Emily (right) in collaboration with Maya Higa (Image via Extra Emily/Twitch)

Extra Emily reached new audiences in 2025 after entering the "W Community" by being accepted as a professor during Kai Cenat's Streamer University initiative.

Her frequent collaborations with Agent00 from AMP started gaining a lot of attention, especially as fans online began speculating about whether there was something romantic between the two.

Emily is known for her IRL streams where she vlogs her content solo, without a cameraman. Currently, she averages 18,385 viewers with about 718,000 Twitch followers.

1) Emiru

The team's second Emily, known online as Emiru, is recognized for her intricate cosplays, "Just Chatting," and IRL streams.

After joining One True King in January 2022, she was elevated to co‑owner status during the January 31, 2023, shareholders’ meeting. Emiru continues to diversify her content and recently announced a $100,000 cosplay contest sponsored by Marvel Rivals.

Currently, she boasts an average viewership of 23,700 and a follower count of 1.8 million.

