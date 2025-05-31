Twitch streamer Will Neff announces leaving OTK

Twitch Partner Will Neff came up in the streaming world through a series of collaborations with prominent names in the industry, including Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and AustinShow. In February 2024, the streamer joined One True King (OTK), the Austin-based content organization. On May 30, after a year and four months with OTK, Neff announced his departure from the organization via X.

Ad

In his announcement, for which he turned off public replies, Will Neff mentioned that he would be "parting ways" with the collective and noted that he harbors only positive feelings towards the members in the group:

"After some great years and unforgettable moments, I will be parting ways with OTK. I’m so thankful for my time with them and wish them nothing but good fortune in all their future endeavors."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his tenure, Will Neff has played a pivotal role in OTK's growth. The streamer has participated in multiple broadcasts, collaborating with the likes of Emiru, Mizkif, and Esfand. During his tenure, Neff hosted the inaugural OTK Film Festival in March 2024 and participated in events like the OTK Wild West event and the mock restaurant with Cyr.

Notably, in September 2024, Mizkif publicly thanked Will for "saving his life" during a personal crisis through a timely call that made all the difference.

Ad

Internal troubles seemingly took shape in February 2025, when Neff claimed that he would have to "reevaluate where he stood" in case certain organizational changes were not made in the "immediate future."

Currently, OTK is home to the following creators:

Esfand

Mizkif

TipsOut

Nmplol

Cyr

Emiru

Sodapoppin

Nmplol speaks on OTK's future content amidst Will Neff's departure from the organization

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Will Neff's departure, alleged screenshots from the OTK Discord community surfaced online. In one particular instance, Nick "Nmplol," a Twitch streamer and co-founder of the collective, responded to claims that "OTK is a wrap."

The streamer responded, confident in the group's abilities despite losing members over the years. Additionally, Nick mentioned that upcoming content from the group would be "better than ever":

"It's not a wrap at all. We got stuff coming that we've been working on and I promise the content is gonna be [better] than ever. Now is it a wrap on a few of the old members? For sure. But the rest of us are far from given up. In fact we are more motivated than ever."

Ad

In other news, former OTK member Tectone described being part of the group as a “death sentence” while responding to the controversy involving Bonbibonkers and Emiru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More