Tectone seemingly insinuates OTK members used homophobic F-slur off-stream, Asmongold responds

A video of Twitch and Kick streamer John "Tectone" seemingly insinuating that OTK (One True King) members used the homophobic F-slur off-stream has surfaced on social media. On July 7, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a one-minute-44-second-long video from the content creator's livestream, during which he discussed the controversy involving Nick "Nmplol" and Cody "Donut Operator."

For context, Nmplol recently went viral when he stated that children affected by the Texas flash floods "don't have much to live for anyway." Donut Operator voiced his dissatisfaction with the 34-year-old's comments in an X post, writing:

"We were in the mud looking for bodies all day. Great joke, fa**ot @nmplol"

While commenting on the streamers' controversy, Tectone expressed his belief that the "internet is gay for trying to bait" Donut Operator into drama. He then appeared to suggest that "everybody in OTK" allegedly used the F-slur while not livestreaming.

"A lot of people don't give that much of a f**k. And that's why...I think the internet is so f**king gay for trying to bait Donut into drama off of nothing. It was embarrassing, and I'll be real, okay? Yes, did Donut call Nmp gay? Yes. Are we going to act like everybody in OTK don't be saying that s**t regardless, off stream? Some of y'all even say that s**t on stream. Like, are we, are we really going to get upset at the quote-unquote F-slur? I mean, should I?"

Admitting to using the slur a few days ago, Tectone advised Nmplol to "relax" and not be offended by what Donut Operator said:

"I said that s**t three days ago on stream. Nmp, you're not gay. You don't get to be offended at that s**t. Okay. Let's relax. Okay? Let's all relax. It's not a f**king big deal. It's really not. Okay? Who cares?"

The gacha games streamer added the implication of using the word toward gay people:

"Now, if you're going out, and you're calling a gay dude that word, in attempts to put him down for being gay, yeah, that's a problem. Absolutely! But everybody knows saying that word, which I would say, but I just really don't feel like it right now... it's a f**king non-issue, guys."

Asmongold responds to Tectone's insinuation that OTK members allegedly used the F-slur off-stream

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" responded to Tectone's comments about OTK members on the same day. While claiming that the latter was "not talking about him," the Texan insisted that he "never used" the F-slur.

"He's not talking about me btw I would never use that word ever"

Tectone made headlines on July 4, 2025, when he stated that he may stop hosting livestreams on Twitch, adding that he was "done streaming on the platform."

