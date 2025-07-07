Nmplol and Donut Operator controversy explained

A new controversy has erupted in the livestreaming and content creation realm, as Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" has gotten embroiled in a feud with YouTuber Cody "Donut Operator" Garrett. It all started on July 6, 2025, when a 24-second video went viral, wherein Nmplol commented on victims of the Texas flash floods.

Ad

While claiming that children affected by the floods "don't have much to live for anyway," the OTK (One True King) member remarked:

"Okay, they don't have much to live for anyway, it's okay. Brie (The streamer's associate), when they're older, every job's going to be AI, everything they learn is on ChatGPT, there's no future!"

Ad

Trending

Donut Operator responded to Nmplol's "joke" in an X post by using the homophobic F-slur:

"We were in the mud looking for bodies all day. Great joke, fa**ot @nmplol" Donut Operator wrote in an X post, dated July 6, 2025.

Nick replied to Cody's social media update by sharing a picture of himself in a dress, writing:

"Joke went too far! My bad! Some hit some miss!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Donut Operator discovered that he couldn't respond to the Twitch streamer because he had blocked him on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, he wrote on X:

"F**king loser"

"Calling a 35 year old man the F slur in 2025 is wild" - Nmplol cancels meetup with Donut Operator over their online tussle

On July 6, 2025, X user @Awk20000 posted two screenshots of the messages Nmplol had shared on his Discord server. While sharing a link to the X post in which Donut Operator used the F-slur, the Texas-based personality disclosed that he canceled a meetup with the YouTuber.

Ad

Nick added:

"bruh this is 2025. What the f**k. Ya teccy (Twitch and Kick streamer John "Tectone") asked me if I wanted to go shoot with him, that answer is definently no LOL. Ya the joke was bad I'll give him that but calling a 35 year old man the F slur in 2025 is wild. I feel like it's high school. Oh my god his viewers are spam calling me a [redacted] and telling me to suck on a shotgun LOL. Okay."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Donut Operator responded to the 35-year-old's Discord messages on the same day by posting a photo of a child's shoe. He wrote:

"@OTKnetwork @TipsOut these the kind of people you like having around? Joking about this situation then doubling down on it then only apologizing once they’re called out? Took this picture today, wanna ask him if he’s got some jokes about it?"

Ad

Donut Operator claims Nmplol apologized because he called the streamer out

Nmplol eventually apologized for the comments he made about the Texas flash flood victims. Claiming that he "wasn't fully aware of the situation," the content creator said:

"Sorry guys joke went too far. I wasn’t fully aware of the situation. It’s tragic what’s happened. I’ll be more mindful going forward. Hope everyone stays safe and dry in Texas. ❤️❤️."

Ad

In response, Donut Operator shared two Discord messages from Nick, in which he said the following:

"I apologize for nothing. Anyone upset is a pu**y with no friends. I ignore your opinion and laugh at your failures."

In an X post, Donut Operator claimed that the Michigan-born streamer "only apologized" because he "called his b**ch a** out."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More