"Psychotic MAGA lawyer": HasanAbi calls Legal Mindset a "fake lawyer" 

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has once again garnered attention on social media, this time by firing shots at lawyer and YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset." During a recent livestream, HasanAbi responded to those who requested that he watch Legal Mindset's video, in which he discussed the toy gun controversy.

While describing Andrew as a "fake lawyer" who is a "right-wing freak," the political commentator remarked:

"Dude, there's something so funny about people being like, 'Dog, have you seen the Legal Mindset video about you?' Dude, if I were to cover every Rumble lawyer, fake lawyer, that actually is like a right-wing freak, that spends most of their time talking about, like, trans people, I would lose my mind. I would have no time to cover anything else. I get it. A lot of you are drama perverts. Okay? And you n*t when you think about the prospect of drama."

The 33-year-old continued:

"But I'm not going to pay any mind or any attention to some f**king psychotic MAGA lawyer, not a real lawyer, but a passport bro, who offers f**king courses on becoming a passport bro who primarily f**king streams on Rumble."

Expressing his displeasure with his fans for asking him to watch Legal Mindset's video, HasanAbi said:

"Why do you guys come in here and ask for this stuff? It's never going to happen. Okay. It's never happening. 'Dude, you've got to watch the sigma grindset lawyers' f**king video on you.' Okay. I'm good, man. Thanks."

Legal Mindset responds to HasanAbi's comments amid the toy gun controversy

HasanAbi has been making headlines since July 3, 2025, when a video of him seemingly pointing a toy gun at a YouTuber who allegedly badmouthed him went viral on social media.

While referring to YouTuber Apex Crypto as a "skinny b**ch," the Turkish-American personality said:

"Oh, you found his... wait, this is the guy? The f**k are you going to do, bro? Write a petition? 'Let's do a crusade,' he says. 'Let's do a f**king crusade,' he says! 'Let's hang Hasan and Mamdani for treason,' he says. The f**k are you going to do?! Go on a fishing expedition? Try to f**king put malware in my phone? Is that what you're going to do? You skinny b**ch! Ugly a**!"

Legal Mindset eventually commented on the matter in his YouTube video titled, Twitch has a Hasan Problem (Fast Facts), and at the six-minute mark, the content creator stated:

"This is clearly against their ToS [Twitch's terms of service]. This is something that is not, you know, holistically both the doxing and the threatening, is of course, against the Twitch terms of service. Right?"

Timestamp - 06:22

When HasanAbi referred to the LawTuber as a "fake lawyer" during a recent livestream, Legal Mindset responded by writing the following on X:

"I've started to enjoy when people resort to ad hominem, as it means they've conceded the legal point or lack the capacity for informed and objective debate."

As of this writing, HasanAbi has not responded to Legal Mindset's X post.

