iDubbbz and Donut Operator controversy explained

YouTubers Ian "iDubbbz" and Cody "Donut Operator" became embroiled in a feud online after the latter made claims about how their friendship ended five years ago. Donut Operator made statements about his former acquaintance with iDubbbz during an episode of the Unsubscribe Podcast.

Donut Operator talked of an incident where he sent a video mocking the concept of OnlyF*ns to iDubbbz, which allegedly caused the latter to believe that the video was a jab at his wife Anisa Jomha's OnlyF*ns career.

However, iDubbbz has since responded to Donut Operator's claims, stating that the latter's girlfriend had also been "pursuing onlyf*ns" at the time, but Donut Operator had made the parody account since he supposedly could not deal with the criticism.

This article covers the interactions between the two parties and the subsequent evolution of the feud to its current form.

Exploring the feud between iDubbbz and Donut Operator

The feud between the two began with Donut Operator's statements in the Unsubscribe Podcast, hosted by Eli "Eli_Doubletap," Brandon Herrera, Donut Operator, and Nic "The Fat Electrician." He described the parodical video he sent to iDubbbz, which allegedly caused the latter to end their friendship.

"So, he went to a range day with me one time, like we used to talk a lot about content creation and stuff, and COVID rolls around, I get bored at home, so I make an OnlyF*ns where I'm showing my meat... Well, basically I'm taking a steak and I'm rating a steak... I sent it to Ian and, he got mad and called me and said like I was making fun of Anisa, and like I wasn't. I just thought it was a funny bit... Haven't talked to him since, that was like five years ago. Yeah, and I've like texted him, and tried to reconnect with him, he just won't talk to me anymore."

iDubbbz issued a response to Donut Operator's original remarks (Image via @Idubbbz/X)

Subsequently, the clip of the statements made by Donut Operator went viral on X, prompting iDubbbz to issue his response to them. Writing in a post made on X, iDubbbz wrote:

"Conveniently leaving out that your gf at the time was pursuing onlyfans. But you were too pu**y to deal with the criticism so you made a “parody” account. -no, I don’t want to be friends with a coward."

Anisa Jomha also jumped into the conversation alongside her husband and called out Donut Operator. In a post on X, she wrote about an experience she had while attending a "gun show." She wrote:

"He also took us to a gun show where a child accidentally fired a gun that was loaded on a sales table into the crowd and everyone nonchalantly said 'ND' in unison like it wasn’t a big deal."

Then, one of the Unsubscribe Podcast co-hosts, Brandon Herrera, attempted to reply to Anisa Jomha, only to realize that she had allegedly "preemptively blocked" him. Clarifying Jomha's statement, Herrera wrote:

"HAH. I was gonna set the record straight, but turns out she preemptively blocked me. What she’s calling a “gun show” was a live firing range. Conveniently left that out for no particular reason I’m sure."

Anisa and Ian Jomha were also the former organizers of Creator Clash 3; it was recently revealed that the couple had 34% of the profits from the event allocated to them. This has caused much discussion online, as the event is aimed at raising money for charity.

