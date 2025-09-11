"Just say you want me to be f**king killed": HasanAbi slams Asmongold for his opinions on left-wing people following Charlie Kirk's death

Twitch political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has expressed his dissatisfaction with Zack &quot;Asmongold's&quot; opinion on left-wing people following Charlie Kirk's death, saying that the latter &quot;just wants him to be f**king killed.&quot; On September 10, 2025, Asmongold posted a video on his official YouTube channel, discussing the reports surrounding Charlie Kirk's death, which occurred after a single shot was fired at his neck during an event he hosted at Utah Valley University.At the 11-minute mark of his video, titled Something insane happened today., Asmongold said:&quot;And really, the government not doing that and giving this asymmetrical, in my opinion, advantage to left-wing people to fully and with complete freedom practice genuine terrorism on a daily basis, and then, you know, congratulate each other about how moral and how good they are for doing it, because something bad that happened in Palestine or something bad that Donald Trump did three years ago, this is just simply a response. This is what's going to happen.&quot;Timestamp - 10:59HasanAbi slammed the former OTK (One True King) member for his statements, remarking:&quot;Dude, he's such a pu**y. Just say you want me to be f**king killed. Okay? What is this?! What is this wishy-washy like, 'Oh! The left gets to do terrorism, and the left is defended for doing terrorism, and they should actually experience the violence themselves.' That's what he's trying to say. Twitch Partner streamer, by the way.&quot;The Turkish-American personality then described Charlie Kirk as his &quot;contemporary,&quot; with whom he was scheduled to debate, and added:&quot;Dude, this is so f**king stupid. Okay? This person is more my contemporary on the opposing side, than f**king this rat is. I was supposed to debate him two weeks from now. What the f**k are you talking about?! I've known this person for longer than I've known Asmongold, he has abhorrent views. Okay? And I despise his views. But he is over here using the death of a dude I was supposed to debate two weeks from now to f**king call for violence in the pu**iest way possible without naming names here, too, because he doesn't want to get banned. He doesn't want to go that far. He already experienced that issue one time when he actually said, 'Palestinians deserve genocide.'&quot;Timestamp - 07:52:08&quot;I didn't even mention him in the video&quot; - Asmongold says HasanAbi &quot;always plays the victim&quot; in response to his recent commentsOn September 10, 2025, Asmongold responded to HasanAbi's comments via a post on X, claiming that the political commentator &quot;always plays the victim.&quot;While quote-tweeting X user @Kaizerrev's post, in which the netizen shared a 29-second video and claimed Hasan allegedly called for violence against Nicholas &quot;Nick&quot; Fuentes, Asmongold wrote:&quot;Always the victim. Needless to say, I don't support political violence against anyone. I didn't even mention him in the video This was 2 days ago btw&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat's reaction to Charlie Kirk's death during his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon has gone viral on social media.