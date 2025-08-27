HasanAbi vs Charlie Kirk debate: Date, time, livestream link, and more

Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker will be taking on American conservative political activist Charlie Kirk in a structured debate conducted by The Dartmouth Political Union and Dartmouth Dialogues in The DPU Debate Series. The event has featured other prominent figures in American politics like Cornel West, Robert George, Kellyanne Conway, Donna Brazile, and more.The debate is scheduled to take place on September 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET in Dartmouth University. Interested readers can catch the broadcast on the DPU's YouTube channel.Like other DPU debates, the back-and-forth will focus on a specific topic relevant to the current political ecosphere. This time around, the event is titled The Politics Of Youth... Shaping The Minds Of Gen-Z.The excitement around this particular showing is high, considering HasanAbi and Charlie Kirk's ideologies are near polar opposites. In short, the two represent two poles of America’s culture wars. Kirk mobilizes young conservatives, and HasanAbi mobilizes young progressives.Looking at HasanAbi and Charlie Kirk's past debatesAt Politicon in 2017, Piker and Kirk went head-to-head on the topic of free speech on college campuses, moderated by Steven Olikara.The pair faced off again on October 20, 2018, in a session billed as liberal vs conservative to debate whether young people should lean liberal or conservative.In July 2024, Piker revisited his 2018 debate with Kirk and commented on how the public perception of him has changed over the years:&quot;We've moved beyond... 'Oh, Hasan! Is he Marxist? Is he not a Marxist?' No, they're like, 'Hasan is a Marxist Islamist fundamentalist Al-Qaeda supporting terrorist now.' Hamas Piker is what they call me nowadays.&quot; (Timestamp - 4:27)In other news, Adin Ross recently called HasanAbi &quot;a terrorist&quot; and publicly urged that he be deported from the United States.