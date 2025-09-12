Elon Musk responds to video of HasanAbi allegedly calling for violence against people

Political Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has garnered attention after a video, in which he allegedly called for violence against people by rallying his audience, surfaced on X. On September 11, 2025, X user @Rightanglenews shared a two-minute-19-second video containing a compilation of clips featuring Hasan, one of which showed the Turkish-American personality saying that &quot;left-wingers and liberals&quot; needed to &quot;gut&quot; their opponents.HasanAbi elaborated:&quot;I'm sick and tired of it. Left-wingers, liberals, you need to be f**king showing your opponents' guts on there. Okay? You need to be gutting them. You need to be shanking these motherf**kers and letting their f**king intestines just ride on stage. What the f**k is this s**t, man?! Slice 'em up! Slice 'em and f**king dice 'em! What the f**k is this?! You cannot have a bigger f**king layup. You could not have had a bigger f**king layup than a horrible candidate like Herschel Walker. Sure, he was prepared very well, and Herschel Walker actually had a good...&quot;Elon Musk responded to X user @Rightanglenews' post, writing:&quot;!!&quot;&quot;Reasonable gun control&quot; - HasanAbi explains what he believes could have &quot;potentially saved&quot; Charlie KirkOn September 10, 2025, HasanAbi commented on Charlie Kirk's death following a gunshot to the neck during an event at Utah Valley University. According to the 34-year-old, &quot;reasonable gun control as a policy&quot; could have &quot;potentially saved&quot; the political activist's life:&quot;And before people say, 'Wear a bulletproof vest.' Again, he got shot in the neck. A bulletproof vest would not have saved Charlie Kirk. Okay? Security did not save Charlie Kirk. The only thing that could have potentially saved Charlie Kirk from getting shot in the neck was if our administrations, prior to this one and this one as well, actually had reasonable gun control as a policy provision in the immediate aftermath of, I don't know, 100 other school shootings that took place.&quot;HasanAbi then responded to those who advised him to get security:&quot;This is why I keep responding over and over again to people that go, 'Hey, man, why don't you get security? Hey, man, why don't you get a vest?' There's nothing. None of those things will save you.&quot;In other news, former OTK (One True King) member John &quot;Tectone&quot; wrote on X that Charlie Kirk's shooter appeared to be a &quot;trans radical&quot; while commenting on Steven Crowder's recent post about an alleged report from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).