"It's appearing the shooter was a Trans Radical": Tectone comments on Steven Crowder's claims about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Streaming personality John &quot;Tectone&quot; recently opined on alleged information about Charlie Kirk's shooter, as shared in an X post made by American-Canadian commentator and conservative political influencer Steven Crowder. In his post made on September 11, 2025, Crowder claimed that his team had supposedly received an email from an officer with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agency.According to Crowder, the email included a screenshot that allegedly shows internal messages shared between officers from the agency regarding the alleged weapon and cartridges used in Kirk's shooting. As per the message contained within the screenshot, the cartridges contained within the supposed weapon used were engraved with wordings that expressed &quot;transgender and anti-fascist ideology.&quot;Responding to this in an X post of his own, Tectone claimed that Charlie Kirk's shooter was a &quot;Trans Radical&quot;:&quot;The ATF has confirmed that the shooter had trans ideology inscribed on the bullets they killed Charlie Kirk with. It’s appearing the shooter was a Trans Radical.&quot;What was the content of the alleged ATF message about Charlie Kirk's shooting as shared by Steven Crowder?Charlie Kirk's recent shooting has sent the American political community into a frenzy, with many streamers and content creators also chiming in to give their own takes on the developments that have been taking place in Kirk's case. The screenshot shared by Steven Crowder depicts a phone with the US Department of Justice website open.Apart from the supposed internal message shared about Charlie Kirk's death, the webpage also contained information about other ongoing ATF cases. The message shared by Crowder on X describes the incident itself, the subsequent action by response teams, as well as the supposed findings of their preliminary investigation:&quot;On September 10, 2025, at approximately 12:24PM, Conservative Political Influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at the Utah Valley University in Orem, UT. Mr. Kirk was speaking at the University as part of The American Comeback Tour. Multiple SLC I and III agents responded immediately. The suspect fired one shot from an elevated position on a rooftop in an adjacent building on the campus and surveillance video shows the suspect jumping off and fleeing the area on foot.&quot;Furthermore, alleged information about the weapon itself, alongside the alleged content of the engravings made on its cartridges, was also contained within the message:&quot;ATF and other law enforcement located an older model imported Mauser 30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus. The location of the firearm appears to match the suspects route of travel. The spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds in the top fed magazine. All cartridges have engraved wording on them expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology. An emergency trace has been submitted, and ATF SLC is working leads generated by the trace. The firearm and ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions.&quot;On August 31, 2025, Tectone announced that he would be taking a break from content creation, including Twitch streaming. In a post on X, he described the reasons that led him to make the decision, with him stating that he was &quot;crashing out over nothing&quot; at the time.