"Not all money is good money": Kai Cenat claims he turned down $60 million gambling deal

Twitch star Kai Cenat has claimed that he turned down a $60 million gambling deal because, according to him, &quot;not all money is good money.&quot; On the 27th day of his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon, American gospel musician Kirk Franklin made a guest appearance.During their conversation, Kai Cenat disclosed that he rejected a $60 million deal that required him to gamble because he &quot;knew it would mess him up.&quot;He elaborated:&quot;I learned that not all money is good money. Like, I can't, like, a lot of the times, there's going to be times and opportunities where you're going to want to get money to do certain things that you wouldn't normally be able to do. Like, 2023, my first Mafiathon ever, I was offered, like, $60 million. $60 million to do, like, s**t that I did not like. Gambling and stuff like that. I didn't take it because I knew it would mess me up. I knew it would make me lose focus on what I got going on right now.&quot;Fans on X had a lot to say about Kai Cenat's claims.&quot;kai turning down $60M from gambling sites at his age is actually wild discipline most streamers would've folded instantly but he saw the long game over the quick bag&quot; X user @CRISPRKING wrote.&quot;He saved all his fans from watching those boring ahh slots/gambling streams&quot; X user @suayrez said.&quot;Begging for subs is “good money” but gambling deal isn’t “good money”…&quot; X user @Cuffem_updates remarked.&quot;same guy promoting underdog fantasy&quot; X user @sirjodye commented.Kai Cenat says he &quot;got on his knees and prayed&quot; after declining a $60 million gambling dealAfter claiming that he refused to sign a $60 million gambling deal, Kai Cenat stated that he &quot;got on his knees and prayed.&quot; While claiming that he &quot;didn't want to take the short-term&quot; opportunity, the 23-year-old said:&quot;Yeah, I was, like, 21, and anybody would take that. I said no. So, the first thing I did, I went to my closet, get off the call, I went to my closet and just asked God, I said, 'Listen,' I said, 'I don't want... when I said no, I'mma say no right now, but I don't want to take the short-term, I want to be able to take the long-term.' And I promise you, I got on my knees and I prayed after that, and I just kept working.&quot;Kai Cenat added:&quot;So, it's like, but people got to understand, chat, what I've been trying to make y'all understand is, bro, a lot of the things in life that comes, not all money is good money. Sometimes, people want to take the short route, but as long as you believe in your craft or as long as you believe in God... I don't care about the time I'm, like, 50 or 60 years old, or I financially get to the point where I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh!' But like, I'd rather take the longer route than the shorter.&quot;Kai Cenat made headlines on September 28, 2025, when he amassed over one million Twitch subscribers during Mafiathon 3 subathon.