Coffeezilla and WhistlinDiesel drama explained

YouTubers Stephen “Coffeezilla” and Cody “WhistlinDiesel” are currently embroiled in a public dispute. This comes after the release of Coffeezilla’s video, titled YouTuber &quot;Proves&quot; People are Lazy with Day Trading, which discusses WhistlinDiesel’s previous collaboration with self-proclaimed day trading expert and content creator Alex G, also known as fxalexg.In the collaboration video titled WhistlinDiesel Tries Day Trading and Nobody Likes It, WhistlinDiesel appeared to hand over $10,000 to Alex G, who was tasked with increasing the amount using his claimed expertise in day trading.Coffeezilla’s video, uploaded on August 3, 2025, discusses the trading practices allegedly being adopted by Alex G and promoted by Whistlindiesel.In response, WhistlinDiesel posted a rebuttal on Instagram on August 3, 2025:&quot;Did I genuinely just troll CoffeeZilla? I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone bite every hook I’ve cast. This is amazing. He also didn’t include any of my text screenshots that I sent him… wouldn’t that be proper journalism? Time to show Stephen Feindenstein why I have 9.99M subscribers…&quot;In the post, WhistlinDiesel attached comments from viewers stating that the collaboration was satirical and intended as a joke, implying that Coffeezilla may have been &quot;trolled.&quot; He also shared screenshots of his supposed conversations with both Coffeezilla and Alex G.Meanwhile, Coffeezilla has released the full responses he received from Alex G regarding the video, along with screenshots of his alleged text exchanges with WhistlinDiesel. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoffeezilla reacts to Whistlindiesel's Instagram post after his video covering YouTuber's foray into daytrading goes viralAfter WhistlinDiesel’s response, Coffeezilla uploaded a new video to his alternate channel on August 4, 2025, titled You’re Not the Brightest Bulb, Are You.In it, Coffeezilla revisited WhistlinDiesel’s Instagram post and shared excerpts from his supposed text conversation with the YouTuber, which includes a direct question about whether the collaboration video with Alex G was intended as a joke:&quot;Is it your statement that the whole video was a joke?&quot;To this, WhistlinDiesel seemingly replied:&quot;My statement is the same as from the beginning, I wanted to try daytrading as a beginner, so I did and filmed the experience lol&quot;Coffeezilla also pointed out that parts of the trading process in WhistlinDiesel's collaboration video were obscured, with the broker facilitating the deal also not being made visible to viewers.In the supposed text messages shared, Coffeezilla explained how Alex G was allegedly engaging in unreliable trading practices, warning that WhistlinDiesel’s promotion of such practices would not reflect well on him.WhistlinDiesel seemingly responded to these concerns with:&quot;I didn't promote him, I literally went daytrading with him and made $9k hahahaha. He was factually skilled enough to double my money in a few hours.&quot;After the release of the video, YouTuber &quot;Proves&quot; People are Lazy with Day Trading, Coffeezilla invited WhistlinDiesel to participate in a livestreamed interview. However, WhistlinDiesel stated that he would only agree to an interview if it were conducted in person.In other news, streaming personality Zack “Asmongold” was put on the spot when YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; asked him to donate $100,000 to his new philanthropic initiative, TeamWater. Asmongold declined, explaining that the amount was too large for him to contribute.