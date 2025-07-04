Gigguk's original anime Bâan - The Boundaries of Adulthood: Everything we know so far

YouTuber, podcaster, and anime enthusiast Garnt "Gigguk" Maneetapho, known for his anime recaps and his work on the Trash Taste podcast alongside Connor "CDawgVA" and Joey "The Anime Man," recently announced the release of the "biggest project of his career," an original-work anime titled Bâan - The Boundaries of Adulthood.

Ad

Bâan is reportedly an isekai anime, which transports its characters from their normal world to a different, fantastical universe. The show is due to release in Fall 2025 on YouTube. It's directed by Yoshimitsu Ōhashi and animated by Studio Daisy, known for its work on features like Yoru no Kuni.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On X, Gigguk posted the anime's trailer and touched on how this moment is a milestone for him:

"Proud to announce the biggest project of my career. I'm making an Anime."

The anime, according to a video description from Grant's latest YouTube video, speaks on the show's premise: a story of two people "trying to find a place where they truly belong," through a mystical world named Euthania:

Ad

"A story of two people in search of a new life, who leave their birthplaces - traveling to a whole different world, trying to find a place where they truly belong. Set in the fictional world of Euthania, a land rich in nature with various magical races based on South East Asian Mythology, which is connected to Japan via a warp gate."

Ad

"You can live the weeb dream...": Gigguk speaks on his upcoming anime

Ad

In a YouTube video titled Taking My Next Step, before showcasing the show's trailer, Gigguk referenced the hundreds of anime reviews and recaps he's gone through and how a particular line he wrote about Porter Robinson's Shelter stuck with him throughout his online career:

"...it was a line I wrote when I was talking about Porter Robinson's Shelter. And I remember this line vividly because it was at a time when I had just quit my job to pursue this YouTube thing, full-time writing about anime, and I was nervous as hell. So I was in my bedroom... writing about this one guy who had gone out to Japan and collabed with this Japanese animation studio to make an anime music video."

Ad

The YouTuber spoke on how this moment was a reflection of the "weeb dream," which is similar to what his venture with Bâan encapsulates for him:

"I remember writing this line. It went something along the lines of, 'This man has shown that you can live the weeb dream. You can go out and make your own anime. All you need is fame, a ton of cash, an international music producer, backing from some anime studios and companies, and a great vision with a burning passion.' Easy, right?"

Ad

The video then cuts to Bâan's trailer, giving fans a look into Gigguk's latest venture.

In other news, in February 2025, HasanAbi urged his fans to respond after seeing negative comments about him on the Trash Taste podcast episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More