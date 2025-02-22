HasanAbi asks fans to "brigade" after reading negative comments under his appearance on the Trash Taste podcast

On February 22, 2025, Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi made his foray into the anime world with the Trash Taste podcast crew, featuring prominent names like TheAnimeMan, CDawgVA, and Gigguk. As of this writing, Hasan's appearance on the 244th episode of the show has nearly 200,000 views. The streamer himself reacted soon after the episode aired, analyzing the comments left by viewers.

Ad

Based on his scrutiny, he noticed that a majority of the video responses were against him. Hasan read out a few comments, which claimed that he was a "terrorist endorser" and an "open racist". Commenters also urged the Trash Taste crew to avoid having Hasan on for a third time, his first appearance being in April 2023.

One of the comments he read out, from user @basic1140, claimed Hasan was unwatchable:

"Too bad I get irritated from just seeing his face. That guy has said so many profoundly idiotic things that I honestly cannot listen to a word from him."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The streamer felt like a coalition was forming against him. In response, he urged his fans to gather alongside him, and battle the "brigade" of doubters:

"The brigade is on folks. Get in and actively counter the brigade. (Reading chat) 'You really upset the weebs this time', Yeah."

Viewers of the Trash Taste podcast allege the crew is deleting comments after HasanAbi's second appearance on the channel

Ad

Amidst the wave of backlash, viewers in the comments claimed that the podcast crew was deleting comments that painted HasanAbi in a bad light. Some users like @Howie_2114, who believed this to be true, felt that the Trash Taste broadcast has reached a "new low":

"Deleting comments is a new low for you guys. You chose to have this awful guest on, don’t be surprised when everyone calls him out for his behavior."

Ad

Others like @gunnerliam1 echoed this sentiment, criticizing the show for platforming Hasan as a guest:

"Deleting comments whilst having a controversial guest is a scumbag move, you censor as much as he does."

To clarify their policy, Trash Taste firmly took a stance, letting their viewers know that they maintain integrity by retaining every comment on all their videos:

"We don't and have never deleted comments on any episodes."

Ad

In related news, HasanAbi addresses antisemitism accusations, stating he dedicates significant time to fighting against it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback