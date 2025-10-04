How does livestreaming work on pump.fun?

Pump.fun, also popularly known as Pump, is a newly launched website that has put a unique twist on livestreaming by mixing cryptocurrency in the mix. The platform allows all users to be able to create and immediately trade cryptocurrency tokens, also called "coins" or "meme coins," on the Solana blockchain.

Ad

The website was launched in January 2024 and has grown exponentially in just a year, with reports stating that the platform has facilitated over a billion dollars in trading volume since its inception. This article outlines how individuals can create their own coins on pump.fun and promote their trade by livestreaming on the platform.

How to livestream on pump.fun?

Pump.fun is a newly-launched platform that allows for trade of self-generated coins through livestreams (Image via pumpdotfun/X)

Pump.fun allows users to broadcast themselves live to promote their self-made cryptocoins among viewers. These coins are traded immediately after they are created, preventing the possibility of presales and making the coins equally accessible during their launch.

Ad

Trending

The platform allows the instant creation of coins using a chosen image, symbol (ticker), and a name. Users can also add other pertinent information about the meme coin created by them if they so choose. The price of the tokens goes up as more individuals invest in the tokens. The process follows a bonding curve, that is, first buyers pay a lower price, and later buyers pay more. When being sold, the token holders get the current price with a small fee being deducted.

Ad

The trading of the coins is done on the Solana Blockchain on the aforementioned bonding curve, eliminating the need for order books or traditional liquidity pools during the early phase of the coin. Proceeds from the coins are split between the bonding curve liquidity and project creators.

Furthermore, tokens “graduate” to full liquidity when the coin’s market cap crosses a certain threshold, at which point they are migrated into a traditional liquidity pool on a decentralized exchange such as PumpSwap. This allows for standard trading outside the initial bonding-curve phase.

Ad

After creating the coin, one can start livestreaming on the platform using software like OBS streaming. similar to other streaming platforms like Kick or Twitch. However, unlike both those platforms, the streamer's revenue is not primarily dependent on donors or earnings through advertisements, but through the trading of their coin, which their broadcast will be affiliated with.

In other news, streaming personality Zack "Asmongold" recently expressed that he believes the Streamer Awards, founded and organized by Blaire "QTCinderella," did not objectively rank streamers when awarding them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More