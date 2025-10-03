"A critique of her event": Asmongold says QTCinderella's Streamer Awards had 'unfair placing'

Streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently touched on one of livestreaming's most prestigious ceremonies, the Streamer Awards, which was founded by Twitch streamer Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; in 2022. In a livestream dated October 3, 2025, Asmon offered a few areas of improvement for the Streamer Awards, citing that nominees were not objectively ranked.Notably, Asmongold has been nominated multiple times at the Streamer Awards. He was nominated for Best MMORPG Streamer and won that category in 2022. The following year, he clinched the Best MMORPG Streamer title again. In 2024, he was nominated in the category again, but ultimately lost to his industry contemporary, SodaPoppin.In his latest stream, he shared his views on the Streamer Awards as an event, saying:&quot;I like QTCinderella, but I do think that some of the decisions and the way that they did placings for the Streamer Awards was unfair. I think it was unfair.&quot;Asmon claimed that his criticism was aimed at the awards themselves and not at QTCinderella specifically, after a viewer in his chatbox alleged that QT dislikes Asmon:&quot;'QT hates you.' No, I've never had a bad interaction with QT ever. I have nothing against her. This is just like a pure... this is just a critique of her event... I don't hate her as a person. I don't dislike her. I just think that the way she did some categories was unfair, that's about it. 'She probably still hates you,' still? I don't know when she hated me ever. I don't know. I've talked to her, it's been fine... I don't have issues with people, people might have issues with me...&quot; &quot;That'd be cool&quot;: Asmongold reacts to Adin Ross potentially conducting an award ceremony for streamers In February 2025, Adin Ross publicly announced he would host his own streamer awards in 2025. Later, in July, he claimed that the budget for his award ceremony is &quot;crazy&quot;:&quot;I spoke with Eddie. I have a very big budget. I'm going to create my own streamer awards. But, so I am not biased, I will not be allowed to win any awards. I want you guys to help me create the best award show possible. I have a crazy f**king budget.&quot;Asmongold referenced Ross's plans in his critique of the Streamer Awards, mentioning that the Kick streamer's take on the award ceremony would be &quot;cool&quot;:&quot;I heard Adin might be doing a Twitch awards or livestreamer awards too. I think that would be cool.&quot;In other news, Asmongold stated that Ghost of Yotei is &quot;better than Assassin’s Creed Shadows” but &quot;worse than Rise of the Ronin,&quot; while adding that it is &quot;nothing crazy or groundbreaking.&quot;