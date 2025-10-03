  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "A critique of her event": Asmongold says QTCinderella's Streamer Awards had 'unfair placing'

"A critique of her event": Asmongold says QTCinderella's Streamer Awards had 'unfair placing'

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:31 GMT
Asmongold speak on the Streamer Awards (Images via @asmongold, @qtcinderella/Instagram)
Asmongold speaks on the Streamer Awards (Images via @asmongold, @qtcinderella/Instagram)

Streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently touched on one of livestreaming's most prestigious ceremonies, the Streamer Awards, which was founded by Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" in 2022. In a livestream dated October 3, 2025, Asmon offered a few areas of improvement for the Streamer Awards, citing that nominees were not objectively ranked.

Ad

Notably, Asmongold has been nominated multiple times at the Streamer Awards. He was nominated for Best MMORPG Streamer and won that category in 2022. The following year, he clinched the Best MMORPG Streamer title again. In 2024, he was nominated in the category again, but ultimately lost to his industry contemporary, SodaPoppin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In his latest stream, he shared his views on the Streamer Awards as an event, saying:

"I like QTCinderella, but I do think that some of the decisions and the way that they did placings for the Streamer Awards was unfair. I think it was unfair."

Asmon claimed that his criticism was aimed at the awards themselves and not at QTCinderella specifically, after a viewer in his chatbox alleged that QT dislikes Asmon:

Ad
"'QT hates you.' No, I've never had a bad interaction with QT ever. I have nothing against her. This is just like a pure... this is just a critique of her event... I don't hate her as a person. I don't dislike her. I just think that the way she did some categories was unfair, that's about it. 'She probably still hates you,' still? I don't know when she hated me ever. I don't know. I've talked to her, it's been fine... I don't have issues with people, people might have issues with me..."
Ad

"That'd be cool": Asmongold reacts to Adin Ross potentially conducting an award ceremony for streamers

In February 2025, Adin Ross publicly announced he would host his own streamer awards in 2025. Later, in July, he claimed that the budget for his award ceremony is "crazy":

"I spoke with Eddie. I have a very big budget. I'm going to create my own streamer awards. But, so I am not biased, I will not be allowed to win any awards. I want you guys to help me create the best award show possible. I have a crazy f**king budget."
Ad

Asmongold referenced Ross's plans in his critique of the Streamer Awards, mentioning that the Kick streamer's take on the award ceremony would be "cool":

"I heard Adin might be doing a Twitch awards or livestreamer awards too. I think that would be cool."

In other news, Asmongold stated that Ghost of Yotei is "better than Assassin’s Creed Shadows” but "worse than Rise of the Ronin," while adding that it is "nothing crazy or groundbreaking."

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Menon
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications