  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I'll be back soon": Asmongold releases video talking about his father's recent passing on YouTube 

"I'll be back soon": Asmongold releases video talking about his father's recent passing on YouTube 

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:08 GMT
Asmongold opened up about his last days with his father in his latest YouTube video (Image via Asmongold TV/YouTube)
Asmongold opened up about his last days with his father in his latest YouTube video (Image via Asmongold TV/YouTube)

Political commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently uploaded a video on YouTube giving his fans an update on his current situation following the recent passing of his father. To those unaware, the streamer's father had been suffering from pancreatic cancer. While sharing anecdotes of his father, Asmongold claimed that he would return to livestreaming soon.

Ad

Sharing details of his final days with his father in his YouTube video titled "About my dad.," Asmongold said:

"It's going to take me some time to kind of like, get past it. I remember this is the day that we agreed to put him on hospice. I come in and it's like 2 PM or like 3 PM, I come in to his room, and he's just, 'Oh, why aren't you streaming?' And I'm like, what do you mean why am I not streaming? You're f**king dying!... And so, this is the kind of guy he was, and I intend to honor that wish, and I'm not going to be gone forever. I'll be back soon, it's what he would want, and I think it's what's best."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"Incredibly lucky that I was able to deal with all this by myself": Asmongold talks about his father's last days with him

Ad

Asmongold has been away from streaming owing to his father's deteriorating health for months before his passing, with the streamer's last broadcast on Twitch being hosted 20 days ago on September 2, 2025. The streamer had originally taken time away from streaming in both April and June 2025, with him announcing that his father was suffering from pneumonia on June 24, 2025.

After taking nearly a week off from livestreaming, on September 8, 2025, Asmongold disclosed that while being treated for the aforementioned pneumonia, a test diagnosed his father with acute liver failure, which was later found to be pancreatic cancer instead. On September 18, 2025, Asmongold announced on X that his father had passed away.

Ad

Expressing gratitude for being the only one present with his father during his final moments, Asmongold said:

"I'm incredibly lucky that I was able to deal with this all by myself. My dad, growing up, you know, is like the oldest member of the family. Patriarch in a lot of ways of the family. Would help people with all kinds of stuff, etc. And I find myself tremendously lucky and fortunate that I was able to deal with all this by myself and nobody else had to see him in the state that he was in at the end, and you know, they can have the memories of him being a strong, smart, you know, nice, kind guy, and funny."
Ad

Asmongold has stated that he will be taking approximately a week longer before returning to livestreaming, with him possibly returning earlier or later than that based on when he feels ready.

In other news, political commentator Steven "Destiny" recently stated that his YouTube channel had been demonetized due to him supposedly not following the platform's creator responsibility guidelines.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications