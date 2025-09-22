"I'll be back soon": Asmongold releases video talking about his father's recent passing on YouTube 

Political commentator Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently uploaded a video on YouTube giving his fans an update on his current situation following the recent passing of his father. To those unaware, the streamer's father had been suffering from pancreatic cancer. While sharing anecdotes of his father, Asmongold claimed that he would return to livestreaming soon.Sharing details of his final days with his father in his YouTube video titled &quot;About my dad.,&quot; Asmongold said:&quot;It's going to take me some time to kind of like, get past it. I remember this is the day that we agreed to put him on hospice. I come in and it's like 2 PM or like 3 PM, I come in to his room, and he's just, 'Oh, why aren't you streaming?' And I'm like, what do you mean why am I not streaming? You're f**king dying!... And so, this is the kind of guy he was, and I intend to honor that wish, and I'm not going to be gone forever. I'll be back soon, it's what he would want, and I think it's what's best.&quot;&quot;Incredibly lucky that I was able to deal with all this by myself&quot;: Asmongold talks about his father's last days with himAsmongold has been away from streaming owing to his father's deteriorating health for months before his passing, with the streamer's last broadcast on Twitch being hosted 20 days ago on September 2, 2025. The streamer had originally taken time away from streaming in both April and June 2025, with him announcing that his father was suffering from pneumonia on June 24, 2025.After taking nearly a week off from livestreaming, on September 8, 2025, Asmongold disclosed that while being treated for the aforementioned pneumonia, a test diagnosed his father with acute liver failure, which was later found to be pancreatic cancer instead. On September 18, 2025, Asmongold announced on X that his father had passed away.Expressing gratitude for being the only one present with his father during his final moments, Asmongold said:&quot;I'm incredibly lucky that I was able to deal with this all by myself. My dad, growing up, you know, is like the oldest member of the family. Patriarch in a lot of ways of the family. Would help people with all kinds of stuff, etc. And I find myself tremendously lucky and fortunate that I was able to deal with all this by myself and nobody else had to see him in the state that he was in at the end, and you know, they can have the memories of him being a strong, smart, you know, nice, kind guy, and funny.&quot;Asmongold has stated that he will be taking approximately a week longer before returning to livestreaming, with him possibly returning earlier or later than that based on when he feels ready.In other news, political commentator Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; recently stated that his YouTube channel had been demonetized due to him supposedly not following the platform's creator responsibility guidelines.