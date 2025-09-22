"I can try to reapply in 90 days": Destiny says his YouTube channel is ineligible for monetization

Political commentator Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; recently discussed the details surrounding the status of his YouTube channel just days after announcing that he had been demonetized on the platform. The streamer has revealed that he has already attempted to repeal his demonetized status, but has been unable to do so after being informed that his entire channel supposedly does not conform to YouTube's guidelines for content creators.Discussing the message he received from YouTube about his ineligibility for monetization for the next 90 days, Destiny stated:&quot;I got a random email, I think two days ago, before I went out. Three days ago? When was my event? On the 18th? Saying that my YouTube channel, they reviewed it, and they said that it was not in the safety creator guidelines for the whole channel. I don't know what that means. I've never gotten an email like that before, so they said that it's ineligible for monetization, and I can try to reapply in ninety days.&quot;&quot;Didn't list a particular video&quot;: Destiny states he has been demonetized for supposedly not following YouTube's creator responsibility guidelinesDestiny is known for creating content surrounding ongoing political happenings around the globe, often providing his own commentary on it or even debating with other content creators about it in his broadcasts. His outspoken nature frequently leads to controversy, such as his recent remarks about how conservatives needed to be &quot;afraid of getting killed&quot; when going out to events.Meanwhile, YouTube enforces certain creator responsibility guidelines. These guidelines state that the content creator has to &quot;remain responsible both on and off the platform.&quot; Behaviors intended to cause malicious harm to others are considered inappropriate by YouTube.Furthermore, YouTube prohibits participating in abuse or violence, demonstrating cruelty, or participating in fraudulent or deceptive behavior that leads to real-world harm. Subsequently, failing to follow these guidelines can lead to demonetization.Talking further about his monetization status on the Google-owned platform, Destiny continued:&quot;'We recently reviewed your channel and found it is in violation of our creator responsibility guidelines.' I don't even know what that means? And they didn't list a particular video or anything, so I'm hoping it was just like a mass report or whatever.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; spoke out in defense of fellow FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; after the latter started being associated with the situation surrounding singer David &quot;D4vd&quot; by netizens online.