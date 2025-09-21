"Stop with this sh**": Stable Ronaldo reacts to claims of Jasontheween being involved with the D4vd situation

Twitch streamer Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; has commented on the recent online discussion surrounding fellow FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; and singer-songwriter David &quot;D4vd.&quot; For those unaware, on September 8, 2025, the body of a female, later identified to be 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name.Jasontheween is known to have associated with D4vd in the past, with the two appearing on broadcasts together, making music together, and the streamer even making a cameo appearance in the singer's official music video.Speaking out in defense of his fellow streamer, Stable Ronaldo said the following during his Twitch broadcast on September 20, 2025:&quot;Bro, stop with this sh**. I don't know about this sh**. By the way, I don't give a f**k you can call me a d**k rider, y'all could do the emote, I don't know what emote it is to describe that, but I don't know why y'all think that Jasontheween has any type of f**king involvement into what what went happened the D4vd dude, bro.&quot;&quot;Lost the plot&quot;: Stable Ronaldo slams those associating the D4vd situation with JasontheweenJasontheween and Pokimane had both been involved with D4vd in the past, with the singer appearing on the streamers' Twitch broadcasts. Jason's first appearance alongside D4vd was in September 2024, with the two collaborating multiple times since. Meanwhile, Pokimane hosted a mukbang video with both D4vd and girl group Katseye in May 2025.Notably, Jason had previously spoken out in defense of D4vd, claiming that the singer &quot;didn't kill anybody.&quot; However, after the identification of the deceased individual found in D4vd's car on September 17, 2025, Jasontheween has unfollowed the singer and recently even retracted his initial statement defending him.During his broadcast, Stable Ronaldo called out those still accosting Jasontheween for his former association with D4vd, stating:&quot;I don't know what it is, how the f**k does Jasontheween have anything to do with the f**king murder, bro. Like, motherf**kers lost the plot, genuinely. Have they lost the plot?... I do not understand, bro. I don't know, bro.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Mizkif was recently banned in the midst of a sponsored livestream for his comments about the recently deceased right-wing political pundit, Charlie Kirk.