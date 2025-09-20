Why was Mizkif banned from Twitch? Reason explored

Popular streamer Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; has been banned from Twitch. On September 19, 2025, Mizkif hosted a sponsorship livestream, and at one point, the channel went offline. Eventually, a message appeared when trying to access his channel, saying that it was temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.Message that appeared on the streamer's channel (Image via Twitch)On the same day, a two-minute-57-second video of Mizkif conversing with a Twitch staff member named &quot;Pluto&quot; surfaced on social media platforms such as X and Reddit.According to Pluto, Mizkif got banned from Twitch because of the comments he made about Charlie Kirk's death. He said:&quot;Because of the Charlie Kirk stuff. You... the guidelines say, 'Gloryfying, endorsing, or expressing approval of a person's past on current traumatic events,' and you said some things in a VOD, I don't know if it was yesterday or when it was, that was basically making light of his death. You know, you said things like... apparently crossed the line when you talked about how you're glad he's dead... yeah, and then you went on to say, 'I'm kidding or am I?'&quot;The co-founder of OTK (One True King) responded:&quot;Pluto, I didn't do anything wrong. Why did I get banned? Wait, what did I say? Pluto, literally, everyone does that for everything on Twitch. What?! I didn't! I was making a small joke. Bro, you've got to be kidding me, Pluto! In the middle of my sponsor. Really? Bro!&quot;Mizkif then voiced his dissatisfaction with Twitch's decision, remarking:&quot;Like, is this serious?! Why am I getting banned? Dude, f**k Twitch, man! F**k this bulls**t! Why did I get banned during a sponsor? Are they serious?!&quot;Pluto also disclosed that the streamer's channel had been banned for seven days.Mizkif says he wants to remain banned for seven days because he's &quot;going to go public and talk s**t about it&quot;The conversation continued, with Mizkif expressing his intention to remain banned for seven days because he planned to &quot;go public and talk s**t about&quot; the situation. He elaborated:&quot;Bro, I'll keep it. I don't want to get unbanned. F**k Twitch! I'm going to go public and talk s**t about it. I'm sorry, Pluto, that's bulls**t. I'm in the middle of my f**king sponsor, I make a mild joke about Charlie Kirk, and I get banned? That is such trash!&quot;As of this writing, Twitch has not issued a statement regarding Mizkif's recent suspension.