"Nothing crazy or groundbreaking": Asmongold says Ghost of Yotei is 'better than Assassin's Creed Shadows' and 'worse than Rise of the Ronin'

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has expressed his views on Ghost of Yotei, saying that the game is &quot;nothing crazy or groundbreaking,&quot; adding that it is &quot;better than Assassin's Creed Shadows and worse than Rise of Ronin.&quot; On October 2, 2025, VTuber Kitsu, also known as &quot;Kitsunero,&quot; took to X to share her thoughts on Ghost of Yotei after playing it for four hours.While claiming that the &quot;story is alright, nothing outstanding so far,&quot; the virtual streamer stated that the title has &quot;way too many gimmicks and mini games.&quot;She elaborated:&quot;Played like 4 hours of ghost of yotei today. The game is aggresively mid. Story is alright, nothing outstanding so far. Average revenge plot. The combat wants to be a duel, where you are able to strike, block and parry, and can learn even more things thoughtout the game. You get dual katana's very early on, with an option to swap between one blade and two blades. BUT, the game FORCES you which weapon to use against which enemy weapon. (solo blade against katana wielders, dual blades against spear wielders)&quot;Kitsu added:&quot;The game has WAY too many gimmicks and mini games, that seemingly are only there to show you what your PS5 controller can do and to artifically inflate the time you spend in the game. Instead of feeling immersed, it's unneccessary and a literal waste of time.&quot;Asmongold responded to Kitsu's X post, agreeing with her opinion on the minigames present in Ghost of Yotei, and added:&quot;Better than Assassins Creed Shadows, worse than Rise of the Ronin It's a decent game but nothing crazy or groundbreaking Totally agree with the minigames, annoying and complete waste of time, felt like a ps5 controller ad&quot;Zack @AsmongoldLINK@KitsuneroVT Better than Assassins Creed Shadows, worse than Rise of the Ronin It's a decent game but nothing crazy or groundbreaking Totally agree with the minigames, annoying and complete waste of time, felt like a ps5 controller ad&quot;This is a game you should get&quot; - Twitch streamer PointCrow gives his take on Ghost of YoteiYouTube and Twitch streamer Eric &quot;PointCrow&quot; hosted a sponsored livestream to play Ghost of Yotei on October 2, 2025. After playing the title developed by Sucker Punch Productions for three hours, PointCrow stated that it is a game that people &quot;should get&quot;:&quot;It's great. I don't know. Like, I don't know how else to tell you that this is a game you should get, if not for the gameplay that you saw today. And let me know, I don't know, if you guys want to see more of Ghost of Yotei. This part of the stream was the sponsored part. Right? But if you want to see more, I can see myself, for sure, making this into a PointCrow Playthroughs video.&quot;Timestamp - 03:11:08