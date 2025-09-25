"If I was a woman, I would never go to TwitchCon": Asmongold comments on Twitch CEO's response to safety concerns brought up by female streamers

Popular Just Chatting streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has commented on Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's response to safety concerns at TwitchCon, stating that &quot;if he was a woman, he would never go to&quot; the convention. For context, YouTube and Twitch star Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; made headlines on September 19, 2025, when she announced that she and Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; would not be attending TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California.Expressing her belief that &quot;America is in a weird spot,&quot; Valkyrae said:&quot;I think we're going to do something else where we do our first-ever Wine About It episode live on stream together. I'm just really uncomfortable with the world right now. America is in a weird spot, weird things are happening, and it's just... I don't feel safe. I'm just uncomfortable.&quot;Twitch CEO Dan Clancy responded to the concerns during a Patch Notes livestream, stating that the platform takes streamers' safety and security &quot;extremely seriously&quot; and that they &quot;have rules and standards.&quot;Asmongold commented on Dan Clancy's statements by claiming that Nick &quot;Nmplol&quot; and Wake Wilder were &quot;sexually assaulted&quot; by a streamer at TwitchCon 2024, and that the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform did not press charges or &quot;pursue any form of legal action.&quot;While posting a link to a YouTube video that provided context for the incident involving Nmplol and Wake Wilder, the co-founder of OTK (One True King) wrote:&quot;Last year, nmplol and wake were sexually assaulted by a streamer and Twitch didn't press charges or pursue any form of legal action against him Here's the video of the incident: https:// youtu.be/YT2ggHJwOPA?si =5-RuqXb-A2xNPxDj If I was a woman, I would never go to twitchcon&quot;What has Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said in response to safety concerns at TwitchCon?At the 50-minute mark of the 39th episode of the Patch Notes livestream, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy addressed safety concerns brought up by female streamers. Claiming that the platform &quot;builds on a successful approach to safety and security,&quot; the 61-year-old stated:&quot;We've been getting, and before we get into answering the questions, there's one question that has been coming up on social media, just in terms of safety and security at TwitchCon in light of recent events. So, I want to be very clear: we take security at our events, like TwitchCon, extremely seriously. Every year, we build on a successful approach to TwitchCon safety and security, particularly as we become aware of new emerging security or safety challenges.&quot;Timestamp - 00:50:02Dan Clancy continued:&quot;So, we have teams focused on this year-round, including keeping creators and community members safe on Twitch or at TwitchCon; we have rules and standards regarding TwitchCon attendees that we have to follow. And we limit, for example, people who have been indefinitely suspended of service violations. They are not able to attend.&quot; In other streamer news, Felix &quot;xQc&quot; recently stated that he &quot;knew nothing&quot; about NoPixel's collaboration with Rockstar Games for GTA 6, despite being a co-owner of the popular GTA RP server.