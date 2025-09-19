"America is in a weird spot": Valkyrae announces she will not be attending TwitchCon 

Twitch streamer Rachel &quot;Valkyrae&quot; recently called off her TwitchCon San Diego appearance, citing an &quot;uncomfortability&quot; to be on-stage. TwitchCon is scheduled from October 17 to October 19, 2025, and will feature multiple streamers across the platform, including ExtraEmily, Cinna, Emiru, and more. Fans also have the opportunity to meet and greet their favorite creators at the event.Valkyrae was initially scheduled to do a live episode of the &quot;Wine About It&quot; podcast, a show she co-hosts with fellow streamer, Blaire &quot;QTCinderella.&quot; Now, just over a week after the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk while at a public debate at Utah Valley University, Rachel announced that Wine About It will not be taking center stage at the convention:&quot;Just so you guys know, QT and I are not going to TwitchCon anymore, we did back out. We are going to make it up for you guys because we did have an on-stage Wine About It in front of a live audience set.&quot;The streamer then discussed plans for a potential livestreamed episode of the podcast to compensate:&quot;I think we're going to do something else where we do our first ever Wine About It episode live on stream together.&quot;In terms of why the presentation was called off, Valkyrae suggested that there was a certain imbalance within the country as a whole, calling it a &quot;weird spot&quot;:&quot;I'm just really uncomfortable with the world right now. America is in a weird spot, weird things are happening and it's just... I don't feel safe. I'm just uncomfortable.&quot;Overall, she mentioned feeling unsafe about proceeding with the live episode and how the prospect of being on-stage makes her &quot;uncomfortable.&quot; Apart from this, travel also seemed to be a factor in the decision to back out:&quot;I hope you're all being safe as well. It's crazy times! Crazy things are happening. I open up to see the news and I'm like 'Holy moly, what is happening?' Other than that, it's too much travelling.&quot;Valkyrae announces a break from streamingRAE @ValkyraeLINKmany streams when im home I promise! Home on the 6th :’) goodbye and take care!On September 18, Valkyrae announced that she would be taking a minimum of eighteen days off from streaming on account of Paris Fashion Week, which is due to be held from September 29 to October 7, 2025. Towards the end of her latest stream, she said:&quot;Alright, I'll see you guys after the sixth. For sure. Hopefully. From my laptop overseas. I'll definitely be active on Instagram as I will be posting Fashion Week stuff.&quot;On X, she reiterated her message, saying:&quot;many streams when im home I promise! Home on the 6th :’) goodbye and take care!&quot;In other news, Valkyrae responded to allegations of homophobia, questioning whether she had not been outwardly supportive of gay rights.