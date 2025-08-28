"Am I not outwardly supportive of gay rights?": Valkyrae responds to allegations of homophobia

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has responded to allegations of homophobia. During a livestream on August 27, 2025, as Valkyrae reacted to popular streamers' clips, she mentioned how she was called homophobic after watching a video featuring fellow content creators Britanny "Cinna" and Bonnie.

Ad

Explaining what Cinna and Bonnie did in the video, the co-owner of 100 Thieves said:

"You know how I reacted to a clip of Bonnie asking Cinna for a massage? Remember that clip where Bonnie is like, 'Cinna, can you give me a massage?' And then, Cinna tries to give her a massage, and then Bonnie is like, 'Can you give me in my lower back?' And the Cinna stands behind her and just looks super sus, right? And so, there was a clip of me reacting to that on TikTok, and I screamed, and then one of the people commented, they're like, 'Wow! The way that Valkyrae screamed was getting homophobic.'"

Ad

Trending

Valkyrae addressed homophobia allegations and elaborated on why she screamed after watching the two Twitch streamers' video:

"Am I not, like, outwardly supportive of gay rights and s**t? I was like, first of all, I screamed because it's like seeing your little sister have sex. Okay? Why don't you imagine your mother having sex? Yeah, are you screaming? Or are you smiling, giggling, and kicking your feet? Okay? So that's why I screamed. Okay? Because I don't want to imagine my little sister having sex like that! Okay? That's why."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 01:20:32

Valkyrae says she was left infuriated after a netizen accused her of homophobia

After responding to a TikTok user's homophobia allegations, Valkyrae stated that she was left infuriated by their comment. The Los Angeles-based personality then explained why she chose to address this "troll comment," saying:

"I don't think it was rage-bait. It pissed me off because it had, like, 10 likes. It probably has more now because I responded to it. But I just wanted to clarify because, okay, listen, I try not to clarify too much anymore when it comes to troll comments, and stuff. But when it's, like, a girl, I take it seriously. When it's a girl, I want to talk it out, and explain. So, I did comment and I was like, 'Listen, I'm not homophobic. I support gay rights. Moreso, it's imagining, like, a sibling being sexual. That's why I screamed.'"

Ad

In other streamer news, FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" has confirmed that he and Sakura Shymko are no longer together, following the recent controversy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More