ConnorEatsPants announces Fortnite Friday livestream with governor of California, Gavin Newsom

Twitch streamer Connor &quot;ConnorEatsPants&quot; has announced a collaboration with the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, for the Fortnite Friday livestream. For those unfamiliar, Fortnite Friday is ConnorEatsPants' live talk show in which he discusses various topics with his guests while playing Epic Games' battle royale.Several well-known personalities have appeared in the livestream series, including George Santos, Souja Boy, Lil Pump, Costco Guys (AJ and Big Justice), Joe Exotic, and Baby Gronk.On October 2, 2025, ConnorEatsPants announced on X that Gavin Newsom would be appearing as a guest on his livestream to &quot;talk all things gaming, politics, and more.&quot; Beginning at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM EST, the livestream will be broadcast on Connor's official Twitch channel.The 26-year-old wrote:💥 Fortnite Friday is BACK 💥 🚨 Governor of California, @GavinNewsom hops on the Battle Bus to talk all things gaming, politics, and more 🚨 🇺🇸 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 EST 🇺🇸. for those asking. No. I don’t know how I do it. please follow me&quot;Over 700 fans have reacted to the Twitch streamer's announcement, and many were surprised by it.&quot;there’s no way bro&quot; X user @mrhenrywaffle wrote.&quot;Chat is this real 💀&quot; X user @Ruben_Mench posted.&quot;MY STREAMER IS GOING TO BE THE NEXT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LETS GOOOOOOO&quot; X user @mdb8710 commented.&quot;Greatest journalist of our time&quot; X user @PoseMed said.&quot;How is this real how do you do it&quot; - Streamers react to ConnorEatsPants' collaboration with Gavin Newsom for Fortnite Friday livestreamSeveral streamers have shared their thoughts on ConnorEatsPants' announcement of collaboration with Gavin Newsom, with Brooke &quot;BrookeAB&quot; asking him the following:&quot;Connor how is this real how do you do it&quot; BrookeAB replied.Popular Minecraft personalities Alexis &quot;Quackity&quot; and Ranboo wrote:&quot;Bro 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀&quot; Quackity replied.&quot;What the hell man&quot; Ranboo replied.Twitch political commentator Mike &quot;Mike From PA,&quot; also known as &quot;Central_Committee,&quot; elaborated on the types of questions Connor could pose to Newsom during their collaboration:&quot;1. Is there a genocide in Gaza and would you arrest Benjamin Netanyahu for his International Criminal Court Warrant? 2. Did you like destroying the homeless encampment with your bare hands and why does your state have a 2 million unit housing shortage? 3 Favorite fortnight skin&quot; Mike From PA replied.Gaming streamer Eric &quot;Pointcrow&quot; responded to ConnorEatsPants by writing &quot;Brother how&quot; in his X post.