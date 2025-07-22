"Having a family of my own has always been a dream": VTuber Nimi Nightmare announces she's getting married

Popular VTuber Nimi Nightmare has announced that she is getting married. On July 21, 2025, the content creator took to X to &quot;drop lore&quot; about herself and to make an &quot;unexpected announcement.&quot; Stating that &quot;having a family of her own&quot; had always been a dream of hers, the streamer wrote:&quot;Little lore drop! ✉️ This might be an unexpected thing for me to announce, but… I’m getting married! Alongside streaming, having a family of my own has always been a dream of mine. I don’t usually talk about my personal life, but it’s something that’s important to me and it’ll come up sooner or later, so I wanted to go ahead and tell you!&quot;Furthermore, Nimi Nightmare said she would keep livestreaming &quot;as long as people cheer for her&quot; and expressed hope that she would continue creating content even after becoming &quot;a grandma&quot;:&quot;As long as there are people cheering for me I’ll keep streaming and trying my best to make you laugh! Thank you for supporting me always and I hope to keep VTubing through every stage of my life, even when I’m a grandma! So if you’re along for the ride with me, I appreciate you so much! 💚&quot;Fans on social media were delighted to hear Nimi Nightmare's announcement.&quot;I almost screamed when I saw this, I'm so happy for her!&quot; Redditor u/SuperChito stated.&quot;Our gaming tapir is starting a family. I’m so happy for her, congrats! Glad this day in VTubing ended on wholesome news,&quot; Redditor u/Cageep wrote.&quot;Woah, congrats Nimi! I can count the amount of times I've seen marriage announcements from vtubers on one hand lol, always sort of surreal seeing it,&quot; Redditor u/killerdeer69 commented.&quot;I am happy for her. It’s good that she found love. It’s honestly impressive just how under wraps she has kept her relationship, though,&quot; Redditor u/JLD2503 posted.VTuber Mimi Nightmare's online career briefly exploredNimi Nightmare is an English-speaking independent VTuber who debuted in January 2025. She primarily broadcasts her content on YouTube, where, as of this writing, she boasts over 679,000 subscribers.Nimi Nightmare is best known for her gaming content, and she has recently been playing Elden Ring Nightreign and The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine DLC.It is widely speculated that Nimi Nightmare's past life (a term used in the VTuber community to describe a virtual streamer's past identity) was as Ceres Fauna, a Hololive-affiliated content creator who graduated on January 3, 2025.Readers should note that the topic of Nimi Nightmare's past persona is speculation in the online community, and neither the content creator nor Hololive has officially commented on it.