List of all active Hololive EN VTubers (2025)

Hololive is one of the leading VTuber (Virtual YouTube) agencies in the world. The organization was started in 2017 by Japanese tech entertainment company Cover Corp. Currently, it manages talents across multiple languages, including Japanese, the original branch, English (HoloEN), and Indonesian (HoloID).

Hololive English is one of their largest branches which serves English-speaking audiences worldwide. The organization also has several generations of VTubers. Each generation of streamers has its own thematic identity and debut timeline.

Hololive doesn't number their generation to avoid viewers from developing preconceptions about them. Instead, the groups are named. Currently, the four active generations are "Myth," "Promise" (formerly Coucil), "Advent," and "Justice."

Here are the active members of Hololive English (HoloEN):

Myth (Debut September 2020):

Mori Calliope

Takanashi Kiara

Ninomae Ina'nis

Gawr Gura

Watson Amelia (affiliate)

Promise (Debut August 2021):

Hakos Baelz

Tsukumo Sana

Ouro Kronii

IRyS

Advent (Debut July 2023):

Shiori Novella

Koseki Bijou

Nerissa Ravencroft

Fuwawa Abyssgard

Mococo Abyssgard

Justice (Debut June 2024):

Elizabeth Rose Bloodflame

Gigi Murin

Cecilia Immergreen

Raora Panthera

Which members have left Hololive English (HoloEn)?

Hololive is undoubtedly one of the leading brand names in the VTuber industry. With nearly 100 VTubers under contract across multiple languages, its English division stands out as one of the top-performing groups.

There are already several major names actively representing Hololive (as mentioned above). However, some VTubers have also departed from the organization. In the VTubing industry, such departures are commonly referred to as "graduation."

Here is a list of VTubers who have left or are set to leave:

Tsukumo Sana (Council) left on July 31, 2022

Ceres Fauna (Promise) left on January 4, 2025

Nanashi Mumei (Council) will leave on April 28, 2025

Why did Nanashi Mumei leave Hololive?

Hololive is home to some major names in the VTubing industry. Despite boasting a strong roster of talents, there have been some notable departures. The latest is Nanashi Mumei, who is set to "graduate" on April 28, 2025. The organization announced her departure on March 28, 2025:

"We regret to announce that Nanashi Mumei of hololive English will be graduating on April 28th, 2025 (JST)."

Mumei has spoken about the situation, stating that she is leaving for two reasons: a misalignment with management and concerns about her health. She said:

"I will be graduating from Hololive on April 28, the reasons being internal misalignments with the company and chronic health issues affecting my ability to use my voice over the last two years. I made great efforts to find resolutions in all areas, but ultimately decided this made the most sense for myself."

VTubers who leave agencies like Hololive will no longer retain access to their YouTube channels. As part of their agreement, Hololive owns the intellectual property (IP) rights to these channels, effectively making these creators employees of the company.

