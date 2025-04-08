How much is Adin Ross's net worth in 2025?

Adin Ross is a popular Kick streamer and online personality renowned for his livestreams and celebrity collaborations. The 24-year-old has seen massive growth due to his charismatic personality. According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Adin Ross has a net worth of $16 million.

The Florida-born streamer rose to fame through his NBA 2K20 and Grand Theft Auto V live streams. He gained widespread popularity playing NBA 2K20 with NBA star Lebron James's son, Bronny. He gained more recognition when the former called in during a live stream; Adin later uploaded the interaction on his X page. He is also known for hosting e-dating streams on Discord.

Adin Ross's streaming career

Ross started his gaming career on YouTube in 2014, where he currently has over 4.5 million followers in his channel, Adin Live. He started streaming on Twitch in November 2016 and established a following of over 7 million. During his streaming journey, Ross has collaborated with several celebrities, including Drake, Kai Cenat, and 21 Savage.

Adin is also famous for collaborating with controversial streamer Andrew Tate, who he considers a mentor. He faced several Twitch bans over the years due to various violations of the platform's community guidelines. He was ultimately banned from the platform in February 2023 after accidentally displaying an unmoderated chat from competitor streaming platform Kick while streaming on Twitch.

Adin officially began streaming on Kick after getting the ban. He gained over 1.5 million followers on the platform. In the last 30 days, his channel gained 2,594,973 hours watched with a peak viewership of 158,447 viewers. He primarily hosted "Just Chatting" sessions on his channel, along with gaming titles like Slots and Casino and Call of Duty.

Adin gets unbanned from Twitch

On March 29, 2025, Adin Ross announced that he was unbanned from Twitch after a two-year ban. His fans went wild on social media when he posted a one-word response and an image on X, with the caption:

"Stream?"

Despite being unbanned, Adin's Twitch channel was reset. Previously, the channel had 7.25 million followers and had accumulated 126 million hours watched.

In other news, Adin Ross is currently in a feud with YouTuber KSI after he called the latest Prime flavour "gross." Prime is a hydration drink promoted by KSI and fellow YouTuber Logan Paul.

