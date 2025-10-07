How is xQc so rich? Streamer's net worth in 2025 explored

Streamer Felix "xQc" is a known veteran in the industry, considering he started streaming on Twitch in 2014. Since then, he branched off into Kick, following a non-exclusive two-year deal with the streaming platform in June 2023, worth a base of $70 million with performance-based incentives that could raise the total to $100 million. Now, reports indicate that Felix's bottom line is in the ten millions.

A report from Celebrity Net Worth cites Felix's net worth to be $50 million:

"xQc is the online alias of Félix Lengyel, a Twitch streamer and professional esports player from Canada who has a net worth of $50 million."

The report traced Felix’s early days as a pro Overwatch player to his eventual full-time streaming career. Currently, he has over 23,000 hours streamed, and he has consistently been ranked amongst Twitch’s top subscribed creators.

YouTuber Veil spoke about a Twitch earnings leak in 2020, claiming the streamer made over $8 million from streaming alone:

"In 2020, a Twitch earnings leak revealed that he made $8.4 million over two years, just from Twitch."

In addition to his content creation, the streamer has received sponsorships from multiple companies, like G-Fuel, to endorse their brands. Reports from late 2024 indicate that, through his partnership with the online casino Stake.com, he wagered nearly $3 billion on the website.

Overall, from esports money to streaming revenue and lucrative gambling escapades, Felix has accumulated a reported net worth of $50 million.

"It is mind-boggling to understand how much money this guy really has": Mizkif speaks on xQc's wealth

In late 2023, Twitch's Mizkif shared his thoughts on Felix's wealth, mentioning that truly comprehending it would be difficult:

"It is mind-boggling to understand how much money this guy really has at this point... I've seen everybody from low to high, and seeing xQc and how that man gambles is the most mind explosion, it's like it doesn't even seem real."

Mizkif went on to mention Felix's behaviour with gambling:

"It seems like you're playing GTA, watching this guy just f**k around. He'll pull out 100K like you'll pull out a dollar."

In other news, General Zach, a fighter in Felix’s community, won his matchup at Adin Ross’s Brand Risk event and subsequently received $100,000 from xQc as a reward.

