Who is General Zach? xQc gives fighter $100k after winning in Adin Ross’ Brand Risk boxing event

Streamer Felix "xQc" is often associated with prominent streamers in the Kick space, including Adin Ross, who, on October 3, 2025, wrapped up the tenth edition of his "Brand Risk" influencer boxing event. One particular matchup in the event pitted xQc's fighter, "General Zach," against DDG's nomination, Proday DJ. Zach ultimately came out on top, winning his first Brand Risk title.

While General Zach does not have a significant online presence, especially in the streaming space, he is recognized as a fighter in multiple formats. In a pre-fight face-off between Zach and DJ, the former said:

"('Are you a boxer or MMA [fighter]?' asked Proday DJ) Both, I'll fight anything. I do wrestling, boxing, MMA, kickboxing, anything."

The fight ended a minute into the second round after DJ called it quits, facing a flurry of punches from General Zach while trapped in a corner. In a post-match discussion, xQc congratulated Zach, saying:

"Straight up, man, you went crazy, thank you, and good job. ('Thank you, I f**king love you X. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. I just wanted to show up for chat, and I think I did that. I hope I made you guys really proud,' said Zach)."

Additionally, Felix mentioned that there would be "other opportunities" for Zach to showcase his fighting skills. In the end, Felix offered Zach $100,000 for winning the fight:

"If you ever want to fight again or whatever, there's a lot of other opportunities, if you want to fight... Just for showing up, just for doing good, even if you didn't win, it'd be the same thing, but I'll give you $100,000... you went crazy."

General Zach was taken aback, thanking xQc for 'changing his life':

"A 100K? Bro, you're changing my f**king life. You are literally, you are changing my f**king life right now. ('You actually deserve it... that was mad... we asked for a fighter... and you won, you're the man of the hour')."

xQc reacts to DDG's community banning Proday DJ after his Brand Risk loss

Following the Brand Risk fight on October 3, the "DDG World" X community moderators criticized Proday DJ and seemingly banned him from DDG's communities across Twitch and X.

Felix reviewed some of these instances and said:

"That's crazy!"

In other news, xQc claimed that "talent that came out of this chat room was generational," asserting that one of his Twitch viewers had developed Spotify’s DJ feature.

