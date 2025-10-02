"Talent that came out of this chat room is generational": xQc claims one of his Twitch viewers developed a popular Spotify feature

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has claimed that one of his viewers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform developed Spotify's DJ feature. At the 16-minute mark of his livestream on September 30, 2025, the French-Canadian personality expressed his belief that the "talent that came out from his chat room was generational."

While citing an example of a Twitch viewer, who supposedly helped engineer the DJ feature on Spotify, xQc said:

"Guys, listen to what I say, chat, when someone gives you an opinion. Guys, I don't think you understand the talent that came out of this chat room is generational. Okay? Some people that chat here, chat, some of them have jobs that are at the very tippy-top out there. Some people, like Roarington that used to always chat here, okay, he made... did you guys know this, by the way? He made this (The streamer hovers the mouse cursor over the Spotify DJ feature). You know this, right here? DJ Spotify? He made that! And he was a chatter here while he was studying all that. Isn't that crazy?! He made all that."

xQc went on to claim that his people who work at Twitch, SpaceX, and in "tippy-top" positions in the government watch his content:

"And we got people that work at Twitch, people that work at SpaceX, we got people that work at the tippy-top at the government. So, all I ask back is, next time, there's a quarterly report or whatever, I get a stock tip. Hey, all I'm saying is, I want a stock tip or two. Okay? It's all good. It's all good. Just send me a DM on Discord or whatever."

"This is how they get you" - xQc says corporations "f**k" people over while commenting on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costing $30 per month

During his recent Twitch stream on October 1, 2025, xQc discussed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's new monthly price of $30, a 50% increase. Sharing his thoughts on the situation, the former Overwatch pro said that corporations "f**k" people over and added:

"Guys, this is how they get you. It is what it is. I mean, over the years, chat, guys, even streaming services, they do the same thing. They get you early on with a product they know is too cheap for what it's costing them, and they end up racking up the price when they establish their market. They go in aggresive, very low price, right, to get a big piece of the pie, and then they f**k you. Okay? It's all good. Yeah, I'm not going to sugarcoat the wording about it."

xQc made headlines on September 20, 2025, when he called out Twitch's decision to "live ban" Matthew "Mizkif."

